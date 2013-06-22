Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2013 -- With health care costs soaring, many people are looking for effective ways to improve their health including discovering ways to lose weight fast and eliminate the concern for weight-related diseases. Diet Doc’s newly improved hCG diets have helped thousands of clients lose weight fast and completely transform their unhealthy habits into healthy, happy lifestyles. Those who participate in the proven, successful protocol established by hCG diets shed weight easily and rapidly with a combination of prescription strength weight loss aids, education on healthy eating and meal plans prepared specifically for each patient based on their personal needs. Losing weight with hCG diets also significantly reduces the risks for and symptoms of weight-related ailments and the need for health care to treat those issues.



Once deciding to lose weight fast with Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans, each potential patient will complete and extensive medical and health care questionnaire that will allow Diet Doc physicians to determine whether the patient has any underlying health concerns that could be inhibiting weight loss or causing weight gain. During their initial consultation, patients will be prescribed applicable weight loss aids including prescription strength hCG treatments. Patients can choose to receive their hCG treatments as oral drops, sublingual tablets or, the most popular form, an injectable solution. Whichever method is most preferable, it will be mailed to patients to be administered in the privacy of their own home.



hCG is a hormone that was first discovered by researcher A.T.W. Simeons in the 1950s. His research revealed that the hCG hormone, naturally produced by pregnant women, mobilizes excess fatty tissue to provide nutrition to a growing fetus while leaving the mother’s muscle mass and structural fat untouched. Simeons quickly incorporated the hCG hormone into hCG diets and began using these treatments to help patients lose weight fast. Unfortunately, the early hCG diets encouraged a dangerously low calorie intake that could lead to various health care concerns, so when Diet Doc developed their hCG diets they modernized the calorie intake to meet with today’s health care standards and medical knowledge. Diet Doc’s hCG diets not only continue to help patients lose weight fast, they now encourage a calorie intake of almost double the original program, at over 1250 daily.



When used as a weight loss tool, hCG mobilizes excess fat but also acts as a powerful appetite suppressant to assist patients in controlling hunger and cravings that can derail healthy eating plans. Without a nagging appetite, patients will be able to make educated food choices that allow them to lose weight fast and to manage their weight for the future. Diet Doc has helped thousands of clients reach their weight loss goals, but remains committed to helping patients maintain their weight in the future and to avoid weight-related illnesses and the increasing costs for health care.



