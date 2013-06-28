Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Diet Doc understands that simply changing diet alone may not always allow people to lose weight fast; therefore, they created their uniquely designed hCG diets that utilize powerful weight loss products to reduce cravings, boost energy and burn fat. Weight loss products such as shakes, bars and a specially developed weight management oil are low in carbohydrates and high in protein so that patients are able to lose weight fast while still feeling full and satisfied. Diet Doc is committed to using their hCG diets and weight loss product to help patients take control over their weight gain and unhealthy eating patterns and to aid in forming longer, happier lives.



Among Diet Doc’s many weight loss products, supplements and aids is specially developed weight loss (MCT) oil that consists of 100% pure medium chain triglyceride, capable of promoting fat metabolism and helping patients lose weight fast naturally. Because of its neutral flavor, this specially created weight loss oil can be used seamlessly during low calorie hCG diets to sauté vegetables, cook lean meats and can also be used as a salad dressing. The unique makeup of new MCT oil does not allow the patient’s body to store the oil as fat and instead it is rapidly burned as fuel to provide patients with increased energy.



Diet Doc is focused on educating patients on the importance of healthy eating to lose weight fast, but also understands that healthy eating alone may not provide the immediate results patients are searching for. To speed up the fat burning process, Diet Doc incorporated fat eliminating bars and shakes into hCG diets. At less than two grams of carbohydrates per serving, Diet Doc’s exclusive shake recipes help to block patients’ absorption of carbohydrates and reduce carbohydrate cravings while promoting a healthier metabolism that will enable patients to lose weight fast. Balancing blood sugar through insulin regulation is imperative for achieving a healthy body, especially for those patients wanting to lose weight fast. Diet Doc’s shakes are specially formulated to help the patient balance blood sugar levels, but clients also have access to fat eliminating bars that help balance while also increasing metabolism and energy through a high concentration of B vitamins.



Supplementing hCG diets with specially formulated weight loss products has helped thousands of Diet Doc patients successfully lose weight fast without uncomfortable and excess hunger. In fact, a recent in-house survey confirmed that an overwhelming majority of patients, 97%, accomplished their fat loss goals and reported feeling little to no hunger, adverse side effects or harmful complications while following hCG diets. Diet Doc is committed to continuing to help such a high percentage of their clients lose weight fast, safely and effectively through their uniquely designed protocol for hCG diets. Diet Doc has become the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight management through these types of results and by providing continuing, personal support, even after patients have completed their hCG diets.



