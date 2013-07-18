Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Healthy eating and healthy living overall has been found to decrease the chances of developing many weight-related diseases and has also been found to decrease the risks for certain types of cancers, including prostate cancer. The World Cancer Research Fund has even released certain lifestyle recommendations for avoiding a cancer diagnosis and provided suggestions for desirable ranges of body mass, physical activity, low calorie foods, fruits and non-starchy vegetables, salt, legumes and unrefined grains and red meat consumption. Diet Doc patients using hCG diets to lose weight fast will find that their personal diet plan incorporates most of these lifestyle recommendations, depending on the patient’s specific needs, so they will not only be losing weight, they will also be lowering their risks for developing cancer.



A new study completed by the University of California Los Angeles’ Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, used these lifestyle recommendations to determine whether adhering to them would decrease the risk for prostate cancer patients developing aggressive tumors. Researchers followed over 2,000 men between the ages of 40 and 70 years of age who had recently been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Because the lifestyle recommendations were created to decrease the risk of a cancer diagnosis, this new study was curious as to whether patients who already had prostate cancer could benefit from them as well. Their results showed that the more recommendations prostate cancer patients adhered to, the lower their risk was for developing aggressive tumors. While Diet Doc’s hCG diets aim to help patients lose weight fast, their overarching goal is to aid patients in creating a healthy lifestyle to fight weight-related diseases, prostate cancer and other illness. Diet Doc is committed to helping patients transform their bodies while also developing the skills necessary to lead a healthier, happier life.



All Diet Doc patients will have unlimited access, six days per week, to the Diet Doc team of weight management experts. Should patients have questions about hCG diets, their weight loss progress or whether they are correctly following protocol for hCG diets, the Diet Doc team is available over the phone or via the internet to alleviate concerns and provide unlimited support and guidance. Diet Doc understands that discussing current weight and health care issues, previous medical history or future goals to lose weight fast can be uncomfortable and, therefore, they medically supervise their patients by telemedicine so that patients can lose weight fast in the comfort of their own home.



Since Diet Doc created their unique protocol for hCG diets, they have helped thousands of patients successfully lose weight fast without negative side effects or harmful complications. In fact, a recent in-house survey supports this contention as an overwhelming majority of patients, 97%, reported their success in being able to lose weight fast without unnecessary complications or issues arising. While Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans have proven weight loss results, they are even more successful because of the ability of Diet Doc patients to sustain their weight loss over time.



