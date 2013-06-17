Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- With the obesity epidemic on the rise, researchers are constantly searching for causes of weight gain and the best ways to help people succeed in losing weight. Previous studies have linked sleep disorders, such as sleep apnea, with obesity and have shown that adults who get less than five or six hours of sleep per night are more likely to be overweight than those getting a full night’s rest. However, a new study reported on by the New York Times has found that subjects losing a few hours of sleep multiple evenings in a row because of sleep disorders such as sleep apnea, can lead to almost immediate weight gain. Diet Doc’s hCG diets were created to address patients’ unhealthy lifestyles and help them learn how to lead well rounded, healthier lives in addition to learning about healthy eating and losing weight. Using their unique protocol for losing weight and transforming patients’ lifestyles, Diet Doc’s hCG diets have become the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight loss.



Kenneth Wright, director of the University of Colorado’s sleep and chronobiology laboratory, and his colleagues, studied a group of sixteen subjects over a period of two weeks to determine how inadequate sleep, cause by many issues including sleep apnea, affects a person’s weight. As Wright told the New York Times, “We found that when people weren’t getting enough sleep they overate carbohydrates. They ate more food, and when they ate food also changed. They ate a smaller breakfast and they ate a lot more after dinner.” Researchers also noted that when subjects began sleeping regularly, they resumed healthy eating patterns. Diet Doc understands that success in losing weight involves many aspects of individuals’ daily lives and found that hCG diet plans have been successful in helping patients achieve their weight loss goals because hCG diets address the patient’s entire lifestyle including eating habits, activity routines and sleep apnea.



According to recent studies, the risk of obesity could be significantly decreased by advising patients to get an adequate amount of sleep each night and also by encouraging patients to address sleep disorders such as sleep apnea. With this premise in mind, Diet Doc creates hCG diets specifically around each patient’s specific health needs, including sleep patterns, to assist them in successfully losing weight and establishing a healthy lifestyle.



Diet Doc’s hCG diets have helped thousands of Americans succeed in losing weight and reducing the risk of weight-related health conditions by ridding themselves of unhealthy and unwanted excess fat. By addressing the patient’s overall unhealthy lifestyle, including sleep disorders and sleep apnea, Diet Doc’s hCG diets offer a promising solution to prevent disease, lose weight fast and gain a happier, more active life. Losing weight has been proven to substantially decrease to risk for many health concerns and Diet Doc remains committed to helping patients succeed in their fast weight loss and health goals.



