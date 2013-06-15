Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2013 -- Among the many things to prepare for before becoming pregnant, considerations for the health of the mother and the child are paramount. Pregnant women often prepare their bodies for pregnancy with prenatal vitamins, but new research may have women focusing on their weight as well. A study performed in Stockholm, Sweden recently found a direct connection between the weight of pregnant women and the increased risk for premature birth of their children. Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans offer patients the chance to lose weight fast with prescription weight loss aids and meal plans designed specifically around their personal needs and preferences. Diet Doc understands that preparing for pregnancy is an important stage in life and is dedicated to helping women achieve their desired weight through hCG diets and weight loss aids to reduce the risk for premature birth.



Researchers with the Karolinska Institute were interested in the growing obesity problem among pregnant women in Sweden, the effects of which are already evident in the United States, so they investigated the relationship between the body mass of pregnant women and the preterm delivery of their subjects. As reported on by Yahoo! Health, Dr. Sven Cnattingius and colleagues found that the risk of preterm deliveries increased with the body mass of pregnant women. The researchers wrote, “Obesity increases the risk of medically indicated preterm delivery, partly or substantially through obesity-related maternal disorders including preeclampsia.” Diet Doc created their hCG diets to address the growing list of weight-related health concerns and diseases including the risk of premature deliveries by pregnant women. Diet Doc’s hCG diets address obesity through a specially designed combination of prescription weight loss aids and healthy eating counseling that allows patients to achieve initial weight reduction and weight management in the future.



Overcoming initial fat loss hurdles can be challenging and Diet Doc took this challenge into consideration when developing their hCG diets. By utilizing weight loss aids that effectively suppress the appetite and curb intense cravings, patients are able to consume fewer calories and begin to see the effects simple diet change can have. Suppressing hunger with weight loss aids also affords patients the opportunity to work with one of Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists to learn about proper nutrition and calorie intake for their personal needs. Over time, clients will develop the skills necessary to make healthy eating decisions and incorporate healthy foods into their daily routines.



Diet Doc is determined to help patients lose weight fast with hCG diets, but is also committed to showing patients how to maintain their weight for the long-term future. While prescription weight loss aids help patients overcome initial fat loss hurdles, working with the Diet Doc team to change unhealthy habits and develop new, wholesome behaviors can stop the struggle to lose weight for the last time. This uniquely designed weight management protocol has been so successful in helping patients lose weight fast with hCG diets that Diet Doc has become the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight loss.



Diet Doc Contact Information

San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/

Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg