Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2013 -- Diet Doc hCG diets recognize the daily struggle many experience when trying to lose weight fast. Food cravings and unending availability of unhealthy foods can derail even those expressly committed to losing extra pounds. However, it appears that difficulty with losing weight may not be completely attributable to the individual; the food advertisement industry may also be to blame. Diet Doc's hCG diet plans offer an end to powerful cravings influenced by food advertisements through a combination of the prescription strength appetite suppressant hCG, proven weight loss tips and individualized diet plans. Diet Doc creates customized weight loss programs specific to each patient’s age, gender, health history and lifestyle. Patients following Diet Doc’s weight loss tips and hCG diet protocol can anticipate achieving their initial weight loss goals as well as using those weight loss tips to make healthy changes to their overall lifestyle.



In a study recently published in BMC Public Health, researchers Lenard Lesser, Frederick Zimmerman and Deborah Cohen expanded on previously identified data demonstrating a relationship between certain neighborhood characteristics and the prevalence of obesity. Their concern was the lack of evidence available to the public health community on the effects of food marketing on obesity statistics. According to researchers, there is a growing body of evidence tying the food advertising industry with the overwhelming obesity epidemic. To test the relationship of outdoor food advertisements and obesity, Lesser and his colleagues focused on subjects between the ages of 18 and 98 from areas of Los Angeles and Alabama. What they found were greater odds for obesity in areas with higher percentages of outdoor food advertisements. With so many factors contributing to food cravings, including the prevalence of outdoor food advertisements, patients looking for an end to those cravings will benefit from hCG diets, weight loss tips and the use of the powerful appetite suppressant hCG.



The hCG hormone, used as an appetite suppressant in hCG diets, was isolated by Endocrinologist A.T.W. Simeons in the 1950s. The hCG hormone is naturally produced in women during pregnancy and acts as a protective barrier for a fetus without immediate access to necessary nutrients. hCG directs nutrients from the mother’s excess fat storage to the fetus while leaving the mother’s muscle and structural fat intact. Thus, hCG acts as a powerful appetite suppressant while naturally mobilizing unnecessary and embarrassing fat stores.



Using prescription strength hCG as an appetite suppressant and fat mobilizer, together with a healthy eating plan and weight loss tips from Diet Doc weight loss experts, hCG diets provide patients with fast and easy weight loss results. Patients work closely with Diet Doc physicians, nurses and nutritionists to utilize this powerful appetite suppressant along with proven weight loss tips to transform unhealthy eating habits into healthy lifestyles.



