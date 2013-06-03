Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- With the current obesity rates reaching epidemic levels, many people are searching for weight loss tips and for ways to lose weight fast. Personal appearance and weight related health concerns often spur the drive to effectively lose weight, but a new study is drawing attention to a different weight related concern, future children. Performed by researchers from Laval University in Quebec, Canada, this new study determined that maternal weight reduction prior to pregnancy reduces the risk of obesity for their unborn child. Diet Doc’s hCG diets help patients lose weight safely and effectively through medically supervised weight management tools and expert weight loss tips for healthy living. Diet Doc is committed to helping patients achieve their weight reduction goals while also protecting the health and well being of their future children.



Researchers studied the children of twenty obese mothers to determine whether a mother’s weight had a significant effect on the genetic disposition for obesity and weight gain of the child. They found that maternal obesity can cause birth complications and can alter the unborn child’s DNA, which causes genetic changes and puts the child at a greater risk for obesity in their own lives. While this particular study focused on weight reduction surgery to decrease subjects’ weight, Diet Doc’s hCG diets offer fast and easy weight loss without the health dangers associated with surgery. Diet Doc is committed to helping patients lose weight naturally with hCG diets including hCG treatments, nutrition education and proven weight loss tips that have helped many Diet Doc patients lose weight fast.



Those who are searching for effective weight loss tips to help them lose weight fast prior to pregnancy or childbirth should look for a solution that is both natural and lasting. Many fad diets offer initial fat reduction, but that weight returns over time. Diet Doc’s hCG diets utilize hCG treatments to help patients achieve initial weight goals, but follow these treatments with education and weight loss tips from Diet Doc’s physicians and certified nutritionists. Following the protocol developed for hCG diets can transform unhealthy habits into healthy daily routines that continue to help patients lose weight and also maintain that weight in the future.



Working closely with patients allows the Diet Doc team to develop hCG diets specifically for each client incorporating healthy eating plans and effective weight loss tips around the age, gender, health history and lifestyles of the individual patient. Diet Doc is committed to helping patients achieve not only their initial weight management goals, but also to leading patients, and their future children, to healthier, happier and more active lifestyles.



Diet Doc Contact Information:

San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg