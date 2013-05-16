Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- Managing weight and maintaining weight over time have proven to be as difficult as losing weight in the first place. A new article just published on Everyday Health considers the statistics available on maintaining weight loss and directs readers to a recent Penn State study identifying the four best ways for maintaining weight over a lifetime. Diet Doc hCG diet plans help patients achieve their best weight through hCG treatments and a change in eating and nutrition habits while allowing patients to maintain any weight lost for the future. The ultimate goal for Diet Doc hCG diets is to defy the statistics indicating the inability to maintain weight loss and to lead patients to happier, more active lives, providing long term results.



Chris Iliades, MD and Pat Bass, III, MD, MPH, the authors behind the article on Everyday Health, discuss problems with weight maintenance compared to weight loss. The problem, according to researchers at Penn State, is that the strategies followed for initial weight loss do not necessarily translate into the ideal approach to weight maintenance which often means patients successful in achieving initial weight goals often regain much of the weight that they lost. Iliades and Bass make several suggestions for maintaining weight loss for the future including exercise, diets rich in lean protein, identifying reasons for achieving weight loss and weight maintenance and rewards for consistently making healthy decisions. Diet Doc hCG diets incorporate these recommendations and more into their weight maintenance plans to provide patients with the best initial weight loss available short of surgery, as well as lasting results for a future of improved health and maintaining a healthy weight.



hCG diets utilize the powerful appetite suppressant hCG, human chorionic gonadotropin, to assist patients in achieving their initial weight goals. hCG is a naturally occurring hormone produced in pregnant women that not only actively suppresses the appetite, it also mobilizes unnecessary and unused fat storage that is generally unresponsive to normal diet and exercise. Combining hCG treatments with a reformed nutrition and meal plan allows patients to lose weight effectively and rapidly.



Once patients reach their initial weight goals, they are motivated to maintain their weight through the tools they have learned with hCG diets, as well as continuous consultation for up to a year after weight has been lost. During their diet plans, patients will work closely with certified nutritionists to develop meal and snack menus that work around their individual food preferences, activity levels and lifestyle. Patients often report feeling fuller and more satisfied for longer periods after consuming protein so, when this is the case, their meal plans will incorporate greater amounts of lean proteins in addition to fruits, vegetables and whole grains.



About Diet Doc

The Diet Doc team believes that hCG diets are only successful if patients are provided the education, the tools and the support needed to reach weight goals and maintain their weight over time. Diet Doc physicians, nurses and weight coaches are available for unlimited guidance, support and consultations six days per week. Diet Doc is committed to weight loss, weight maintenance and helping patients achieving happier, healthier lives overall.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

1-888-934-4451

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg