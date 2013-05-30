Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Many Americans have questions concerning the safety and efficacy of prescription hCG for fast weight loss. Diet Doc has new answers to these most common hCG diet questions.



- What is hCG?



hCG, or human gonadotropin, is a hormone that is found in the developing placenta of pregnant women that functions to protect the fetus should the expectant mother be unable to provide adequate nourishment. hCG was discovered to produce fast weight loss more than 50 years ago by Dr. A.T.W. Simeons, who found that hCG, when administered in low doses, caused the body to burn stored or “abnormal fat”. Simeons’ diet restricted patients to 500 calories per day, rendering the hCG diet unsafe and causing the patient serious health consequences. Diet Doc’s physicians have researched Simeons’ original hCG diet, making significant improvements and modifications, allowing the client to consume more than double the caloric intake of the original hCG diet. Today, Diet Doc, the nation’s leader in medically supervised hCG diet plans, offers the most modern version of Simeons’ original hCG diet.



Diet Doc’s prescription hCG is refined to a simple glycoprotein and is not synthetic, is not a metabolic steroid, is not a new growth hormone and is not a stimulant. Diet Doc’s prescription hCG injectable solution contains a natural bio-identical hormone made from human sources. All forms of Diet Doc’s prescription hCG are manufactured in an FDA approved pharmacy in the United States.



- How does Diet Doc’s fast weight loss plan differ from other hCG diet plans?



Unlike other hCG diet providers, Diet Doc places the onus on constant patient communication and clinically supervised weight loss. Diet Doc is comprised of a team of specially trained weight loss professionals, including doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches, each specializing in safe, medically supervised weight loss. Diet Doc offers each patient a personalized, all-inclusive plan for losing unwanted and unhealthy fat. In-house physicians will consult with each patient after review of the patient’s medical history, age, gender, lifestyle, and anticipated weight loss goals. Diet Doc’s nutritionists will then customize a diet plan comprised of delicious and satisfying meals and recipes. Weight loss coaches, doctors and nurses are available 6 days per week to answer any concerns and offer unlimited support, guidance and encouragement during each patient’s weight loss experience. Diet Doc focuses on safe and healthy weight loss, encouraging patients to make healthy food choices long after the fat has disappeared. Most other hCG diet providers simply prescribe medicine and leave the patient to figure things out alone.



- How is Prescription hCG dispensed?



Diet Doc’s prescription hCG injections is the preferred method of delivery as it provides, not only faster fat burning results, but has also been reformulated to include a therapeutic dose of Vitamin B12 for added energy and faster weight loss. hCG is also available in sublingual tablets and prescription quality hCG drops. The absorption rate varies dependent on the method of delivery, with the highest absorption rate recognized in patients using injectable hCG. Prescription hCG injections are typically administered once per day, six days per week. Once consultation is complete, prescription hCG is rush delivered to the patient’s home.



- How long does it take to lose the unwanted fat?



Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans consist of 4 phases. Phase 1 focuses on a high calorie and high fat intake, intended to spike the metabolism, preparing the body for the transition into ketosis which will occur during Phase 2. The body’s metabolism will shift during Phase 2 of the hCG diet plan, triggered by a drop in insulin levels, typically lasting one week. The increased caloric intake prevents fatigue during phase 2. The duration of Phase 3 depends on the patient’s weight loss goals and achievements and can last from 1-3 months, wherein continual weight loss is experienced until goals are met. Additional foods and carbohydrates will be reintroduced during Phase 4, or the long term maintenance phase. This is the perfect time to schedule a maintenance appointment during which time Diet Doc professionals will calculate daily caloric needs based on the basal metabolic rate and activity level of the patient. Every Diet Doc patient receives unlimited consultation during and up to a year after goals are achieved.



Diet Doc Contact Information:

San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/

Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg