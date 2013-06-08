Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2013 -- Carrying excess body weight has been linked to an increased risk of postmenopausal breast cancer with growing evidence suggesting that obesity is also associated with poor prognosis in women diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. Recent News reported that women who are overweight or obese at the time of breast cancer diagnosis are at increased risk of cancer recurrence and death compared with leaner women, with some evidence suggesting that women who gain weight after breast cancer diagnosis may also be at increased risk of poor outcomes. Diet Doc has refined their prescription hCG diets to tailor treatment around each patient’s individual needs, providing fast weight loss, helping to possibly now help prevent breast cancer.



Just as a diet high in fat poses a more significant risk of developing heart disease and stroke, this same high fat diet may also increase the risk of certain types of cancer, particularly breast cancer, the number one cause of cancer death for American women. Fat tissues produce estrogen, insulin, and growth factors. Those that are obese or overweight have an increased production of these hormones, creating an increased risk factor for cancer development. Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans are proven successful in providing patients with a modern, safe, and effective method to lose weight fast, avoiding certain weight related health risks, including breast cancer. Diet Doc has refined their prescription hCG diet plans to provide better results, and tailor it more closely to individual factors that may put someone at risk for weight related diseases.



Patients who make the commitment to lose weight safely and naturally can reduce their risk of developing breast cancer due to carrying excess fat. Each patient will complete a simple, yet detailed, medical evaluation and doctor consult, completed easily from the patient’s own home. Based on this information, certified nutritionists will create diet plans specific to each patient's personal and medical needs while assuring that the diet plan fits comfortably into the patient's lifestyle. Decades of scientific research has determined that these nutrient rich diet plans, combined with the administration of regulated doses of prescription hCG, work in collaboration to produce healthy and fast weight loss by signaling the brain to target, release and burn years of stored and trapped fat.



By modernizing the original 1950s hCG diet plans to allow an increased calorie consumption, developing individually tailored nutrition plans as well as providing only pure prescription hCG, over 97% of Diet Doc clients are reducing their risk of developing breast cancer by safely losing excess weight without side effects. Because Diet Doc has enhanced prescription hCG with energy-boosting Vitamin B12, dieters are losing weight without experiencing the typical loss of energy associated with most diets. Prescription hCG is made available in sublingual tablets, oral hCG drops and injectable hCG solution. For numerous reasons, including convenience and the hormone's ability to promote faster weight loss while preventing between meal cravings and muscle loss during dieting, prescription hCG painless injectable solution continues to be the most preferred method of delivery among patients.



Experts agree that losing a mere 10-20 pounds can make a significant improvement in one's general overall health and can help to reduce the risk of developing life-threatening breast cancer. Diet Doc urges those who are ready to make the commitment to a life free of burdensome, unhealthy and unwanted excess fat to make the call today.



