Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Those looking for an effective way to lose weight fast will often go to extremes in order to find an adequate fast weight loss physician who can meet both their health needs and financial budget. New studies from Johns Hopkins University have found that people who are struggling with obesity are far more likely to more frequently change physicians. This rapid exchange of physicians by obese patients has been linked to negative weight based stigmas in the health care field.



Perhaps the most unsettling new finding is the correlation between this “doctor shopping” and increased patient trips to the emergency room. In an effort to not only provide the best weight loss available, but the most complete diet experience in the nation, Diet Doc has combined years of diet research with outstanding healthcare professionals to create and modify the original hCG diet, developing the most successful method for patients nationwide to lose weight fast and experience true lasting results. Diet Doc’s patient’s overwhelmingly experience fast weight loss in a safe and controlled program, ending their constant search for an adequate doctor and in the long-term, visiting the emergency room less often.



Doctor shopping, most often linked to drug seeking behavior by addicts who frequent many different doctors to avoid detection, has now been linked as well to American’s struggling with weight loss. Patient’s frequently change physicians and this can be due to a myriad of reasons including embarrassment, lack of results, or inconvenience, among others. As reported by Medical News Today, researchers believe doctor shopping is common among obese individuals due to negative experiences with the health care system, whether that be off-putting comments by office staff, unsolicited weight management advice by physicians, or improperly sized medical equipment. These researchers found that overweight patients without a steady primary care physician will not have a clearly documented healthy history and will often not be aware of signs or symptoms of more serious conditions, partly due to this inadequate record keeping.



Losing weight is difficult enough without the negative stereotypes and prejudices of society, but when these stereotypes are found in the health care field, those most likely to offer weight loss tips or suggest diets can actually cause more harm to the patient than good. Avoiding weight gain and losing weight will allow patients to avoid doctor shopping, thus also avoiding the stereotypes of the health care industry by maintaining a consistent primary care physician over time and escaping the risks of failing to recognize the symptoms of a serious medical condition.



Diet Doc is committed to offering the most effective and fast weight loss from the privacy of the patient’s own home with prescription hCG diet plans. By combining prescription hCG treatments with individually tailored, doctor designed nutrition plans, hCG diet plans generate amazing results initially, and teach patients how to keep weight off for improved long-term health. Patients do not have to worry about not having their needs met with Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans, as each physician is specially trained in fast weight loss and to individually address individual patient concerns.



Each Diet Doc hCG diet plan is specially designed for each patient around their age, health history, food preference and lifestyle choices. These uniquely designed hCG diet plans allow patients to lose weight quickly and effectively because they consider how each patient’s body responds to dieting and they incorporate each patient’s different needs into a unique nutrition plan focused solely on how the individual patient loses weight most effectively. Anyone struggling with weight gain or obesity is encouraged to contact Diet Doc today to experience firsthand the level of patient commitment and service excellence that has made the company one of the nation’s leaders in safe and fast weight loss.



