Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Reducing the amount of calories that are consumed during the day in order to lose weight fast can result in undesired side effects such as headaches, weakness or muscle cramping, but many people accept these negative effects as part of their transition to weight loss. Diet Doc created their hCG diets so that their patients would no longer have to suffer during their progression toward successfully losing weight. By incorporating prescription diet pills and weight loss supplements into their hCG diets, Diet Doc provides their patients with an easier, faster and more comfortable journey toward their ideal weight.



The unique protocol developed by Diet Doc directors and integrated into hCG diet plans takes patients through a four-stage process where patients will achieve initial fat loss and transition into a state of ketosis to begin burning excess fat supplies for fuel. Toward the end of their hCG diets, Diet Doc patients will transition into a weight maintenance phase where they will continue on with the healthy eating habits that they learned and developed during their weight loss programs.



During the initial stages of hCG diets, Diet Doc patient will be significantly reducing the amount of calories that they consume. This reduction alone can often result in negative or uncomfortable side effects such as headaches, weakness or intense cravings. To address and eliminate these side effects, Diet Doc integrates diet pills and supplements into hCG diets so that their patients can successfully and comfortably lose weight. hCG treatments utilize the naturally powerful hormone hCG to mobilize excess and unnecessary fat storage while also effectively suppressing the patient’s appetite. Without uncontrollable hunger and cravings, patients can begin making educated food choices that are low in fat and calories but still leave them feeling full and satisfied.



While in a state of ketosis or a state of keto-adaptation, the kidneys rapidly eliminate electrolytes, which can contribute to headaches, weakness and cramping. Diet Doc patients do not have to experience any of these side effects because hCG diets incorporate electrolyte replacement into their weight loss programs. Beginning with one tablet per day, patients will infuse high levels of potassium, magnesium and sodium into their hCG diets to counteract the kidneys’ elimination of electrolytes. Diet Doc highly recommends electrolyte replacement supplements during initial stages of patients’ weight loss programs to ensure that their transition to their ideal weight is easy and comfortable.



Diet Doc has become the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight loss programs because they successfully help patients reach their weight goals and learn how to sustain their weight for the long-term future. These weight loss programs are also immensely popular because they offer patients the opportunity to lose weight fast without negative side effects. In a recent in-house survey, an overwhelming majority of clients, 97%, reported successful weight loss without adverse side effects or harmful complications.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg