Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- As with many aspect of life, people in Detroit are eager to see fast results stem from their efforts and eliminating body fat is no exception. Unfortunately, following a diet plan to reduce caloric intake can be time consuming and seeing a body fat reduction can take a long time. Diet Doc recognized dieters’ desires for fast results and designed their hCG diet plans to include healthy eating then enhanced those nutritious meals with hCG drops, tablets and injections to increase to speed that fat is eliminated from the body and the quickness that patients are able to see changes in their body. By introducing hCG drops, tablets and injections into their weight loss program, thousands of patients have been able to lose weight fast, with some patients losing up to almost a pound of excess fat per day.



When developing Diet Doc’s exclusive hCG drops, tablets and injections, their team of weight loss experts took the earlier research from the 1950s and modernized it with today’s health and medical understanding. While the original hCG drops and tablets allowed people in Detroit, and across the rest of the United States, to see fast weight loss and eliminate body fat, those patients were encouraged to follow a dangerously low 500 calorie per day diet. And, while Diet Doc has used modern science to update their hCG drops, tablets and injections, other hCG diet plans on the market have failed to do the same and continue to push this risky low calorie diet plan. Diet Doc patients work with certified nutritionists to create a meal plan that is low in fat but that contains enough calories to provide patients with the energy they need, a caloric intake of almost double the original programs.



Human chorionic gonadotropin, commonly referred to as hCG, is a hormone that is naturally produced by women who are pregnant and acts as a protective barrier to the growing fetus. When a mother does not have immediate access to food, hCG mobilizes stored fat and directs that stored body fat to the fetus for nutrition. When used as a weight loss tool in hCG drops, tablets or injections, hCG continues to target that stored body fat, but instead of directing that fat to a fetus, the hCG flushes it from the patient’s body, allowing the patient to see fast weight loss results. Diet Doc patients can also choose to receive their hCG diet treatments as oral drops, sublingual tablets or as an injectable solution. While many patients choose to receive their treatments as an injectable solution because of the vitamin B12 additive, regardless of the form of treatment, patients can feel confident that they will quickly see body fat melting away.



And, because hCG drops, tablets and injections work best when following a healthy, low calorie diet plan, patients will receive a personalized meal and snack plan well over the original 500-calorie limits. Nutritionists consider the patient’s age, gender, health history, lifestyle and food preferences when creating this tailored diet plan so that underlying causes of weight gain can be addressed for fast weight loss results.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

800-272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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