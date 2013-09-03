Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Most people in San Francisco find that it is easier to reach their best weight loss goals when they are not constantly craving unhealthy foods. But, many of those same people in San Francisco continuously reach for fatty, processed foods over healthy diet foods that would help them reach their best weight loss target. Fortunately, Diet Doc now offers clients prescription grade hCG drops, tablets and injections to help control the temptation to overeat or overindulge. Because these exclusive hCG drops, tablets and injections are only available with a valid prescription from a Diet Doc physician, patients can feel confident that they are only receiving the highest quality of ingredients and that they will begin seeing immediate results upon beginning their treatments.



Following their initial physician consultation, patients will receive a one-year prescription for Diet Doc’s exclusive treatments, diet pills and fat burning supplements. To protect patient privacy, all orders can be made over the phone or the internet and will be shipped directly to the patient’s home. Because all Diet Doc products, including their hCG drops, are produced in Diet Doc’s own, fully licensed and United States based pharmacies, only the highest quality ingredients are used and each shipment will be accompanied by a Certificate of Analysis demonstrating the quality and levels of each component. And, because of the high quality of ingredients, patients can rest assured that their hCG drops, tablets and injections will provide fast and effective results. Many companies selling diet foods, hCG drops, tablets and injections will claim that following their programs will lead to the patient’s best weight loss, but what many fail to understand is that these companies only provide homeopathic hCG drops, tablets and injections. Homeopathic treatments contain very low levels of active ingredients and will not provide patients with the fast weight loss results they desire.



Combining hCG treatments with healthy diet foods will allow most patients to lose up to almost a pound per day and quickly reach their best weight loss target. Patients will work closely with one of Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists to design a personalized meal plan around their age, gender, health history, lifestyle and preferences for diet foods. Nutritionists will spend time educating patients on the importance of healthy diet foods and suggest meal plans that will provide them with all essential elements and minerals without contributing to weight gain. Many patients that stick with their personalized meal plans are surprised to find that they are reaching their best weight loss goals without nagging cravings and also find that their suggested diet foods not only leave them feeling full and satisfied but also taste delicious.



Diet Doc’s exclusive weight loss programs have helped thousands of patients lose weight fast and reach their best weight loss goals. Because of their proven results and satisfied clients, Diet Doc diet plans have become the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight management.



Diet Doc Contact Information:

San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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