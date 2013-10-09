Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Diet Doc’s new hCG drops, tablets and injections contain 100% pure, prescription strength human chorionic gonadotropin, a naturally produced human hormone that has demonstrated effective, fast weight loss results. While many fad diet plans promote the use of hCG drops, many of those same programs only utilize homeopathic human chorionic gonadotropin, which contains levels of hCG too low to offer patients in Detroit any real fat loss results. Diet Doc incorporates the use of hCG in their fast weight loss diet plans because their clients in Detroit are able to quickly lose weight without any discomfort like cravings, fatigue or weakness. And, patients who have already begun utilizing these powerful treatments have seen fast and effective results, with some losing up to a pound of excess, embarrassing fat per day.



hCG is a hormone that is naturally produced by pregnant women and acts as a protective barrier to their growing fetus. In instances where the mother does not have immediate access to food, hCG mobilizes stored fat and directs that fat to the fetus for nutrition. When hCG is used as a fast weight loss tool in hCG drops, tablets and injections, it continues to target unnecessary stored fat while leaving the patient’s muscle mass and structural fat untouched. And, throughout their diet plans, instead of directing the stored fat to a fetus, the hCG contained in hCG drops forces that fat to be flushed out of the patient’s body.



During an initial consultation with a Diet Doc physician, patients will discover whether they are good candidates for fast weight loss with Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans. If the physician determines that hCG treatments would help the patient reach their fast weight loss goals, they will provide the patient with a one-year prescription for hCG drops, tablets or injections. While each form of these treatments is equally as effective as the other, many patients prefer the injectable solution, over hCG drops and tablets, because the injections have been enhanced with vitamin B12 to combat any fatigue patients could experience with a reduction in caloric intake.



While patients will begin seeing fat quickly melt away once including hCG drops, tablets and injections into their diet plans, they will also notice a significant decrease in their appetite. Diet Doc understands that many patients fail to stick with their diet plans because of intense cravings or the temptation to indulge in unhealthy foods that cause them to gain weight. By providing their clients with the ability to control their urges to overeat, clients are more likely to maintain their diet plans and reach their fast weight loss goals.



Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans have already helped thousands of clients lose weight fast and, because of their proven results, have also become the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight management programs. And, these programs have set themselves apart from others because, during their treatment, patients develop the skills necessary to sustain their weight in the future.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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