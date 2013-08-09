Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- While many people have gained too much weight and are searching for an hCG diet plan, most of those people would rather change their diet than begin a weight loss workout program. But, diet change alone may not always lead to the fat loss results that patients are looking for and, to see fast and effective results, people may need to combine their diet change with something else. Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans offer their clients easy and rapid fat burn without requiring an extreme weight loss workout program, and are able to help patients quickly shed unwanted weight through hCG treatments in the form of hCG drops, tables or as an injectable solution.



hCG, human chorionic gonadotropin, is a naturally occurring hormone that was first isolated in the 1950s by researcher A.T.W. Simeons. Only produced by women during pregnancy, hCG acts as a protective barrier to the growing fetus by mobilizing excess fat storage for nutrition when the mother does not have immediate access to food. When Simeons discovered this process, he quickly began including it, as hCG drops and tablets, into hCG diet plans. When used as a tool for weight loss programs, hCG continues to attack excess fatty buildup but, because there is no fetus, the excess fat is flushed out of the patient’s body. Although early hCG diet plans successfully helped patients lose weight fast without having to participate in an extreme weight loss workout program, they encouraged a dangerously low caloric intake. Today, Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans continue to incorporate hCG drops and tablets into their programs but, because of advanced science and medical understanding, patients can now consume a caloric intake of almost double the earlier programs.



In addition to the higher caloric intake, Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans also offer their clients hCG as an injectable solution instead of only as hCG drops or tablets. While patients can feel confident in any form of hCG treatments, some choose to receive their hCG as an injectable solution, as opposed to hCG drops or tablets, because the injectable solution has been enhanced with vitamin B12 to give patients a boost of energy throughout their day. However, if a patient would prefer hCG drops or tablets, Diet Doc offers prescriptions for many other specially formulated supplements and diet pills that can address any fatigue or weakness the patient experiences.



Diet Doc is dedicated to helping each of their patients lose weight as quickly and easily as possible and, with their unique hCG diet plans, have effectively assisted thousands of patients reach their goals without extreme weight loss workouts. Diet Doc believes that their protocol requiring healthy, low calorie meals and medically supervised treatments and supplements is the fastest and easy path to shedding excess fat without needing weight loss workouts.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

800-272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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