Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Once patients began to understand the revolutionary science behind no carb diets, they started searching for diet plans that incorporated whole, nutritious foods without processed carbohydrates to help them lose weight fast. But, finding a no carb diet is not as challenging as sticking with the diet to see weight loss results. Because eliminating foods from a patient’s normal diet is difficult and patients often cave to their desires for unhealthy foods, Diet Doc incorporates prescription grade hCG drops, tablets and injections into their hCG diet plans. These treatments not only flush excess fat from hard to reach areas of the body, they also act as a powerful appetite suppressant and allow the patient to control their urges to overindulge in foods that can contribute to weight gain.



hCG, human chorionic gonadotropin, is a hormone that is naturally produced by women when they become pregnant. The hormone acts to protect a growing fetus by providing it with nutrition when the mother does not have immediate access to food. Instead of attacking the mother’s muscle mass or structural fat, hCG targets excess and unwanted fat in areas of the body like the stomach, thighs and underarms. When this hormone was discovered in the early 1950s, it was quickly incorporated into hCG diets and presented to patients in the form of hCG drops and tablets. Once patients began using their hCG drops and tablets, researchers found that they were able to effectively control their appetite and make healthier food choices. Today, Diet Doc continues to use hCG drops and hCG tablets, but now also offers patients hCG as an injectable solution that has been enhanced with vitamin B12 to increase energy levels throughout the day. Patients following Diet Doc’s hCG diets also find that they are able to maintain their no carb diet without struggling with cravings or uncontrollable hunger.



When a person consumes carbohydrates, they are broken down into glucose and used as energy for the body, leaving excess and unwanted fatty buildup untouched. Eliminating this energy source, by following a no carb diet, makes the patient’s body begin to use their excess fatty buildup as its main energy source instead and lets the patient see that fat melt away from their body. While this process appears simple, many patients have difficulty maintaining their no carb diet because of their cravings for processed carbohydrates like potato chips and doughnuts. Fortunately, Diet Doc’s hCG diets provide the answer patients are looking for with hCG drops, tablets and injections. With these fast and easy hCG treatments, taken in the privacy of the patient’s own home, following a no carb diet can be relaxed and comfortable.



Diet Doc is committed to helping their clients reach their weight loss goals through hCG diets and make their prescription grade hCG drops, tablets and injections available with a simple phone call or order through the internet. Because Diet Doc uses only the highest quality components in their treatments, patients can feel confident in the quality of the ingredients and will receive a Certificate of Analysis with each shipment. The treatments received as part of Diet Doc’s hCG diets do not contain homeopathic hCG, which does not contain high enough levels of hCG to be effective, instead, hCG diets only use 100% prescription grade hCG so clients see immediate, effective results.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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