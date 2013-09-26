Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- News headlines are often filled with suggestions for healthy weight loss through diet change and exercise alone, and, while this may eventually allow people to lose weight fast, Diet Doc recognizes the need for quicker results. Diet Doc created their diet plans so that their patients could succeed in healthy weight loss, but also see fat melting away from hard to reach areas at a much faster rate. To achieve these results, Diet Doc’s hCG diets utilize naturally powerful hCG drops and hCG tablets that flush fat from the body, effectively suppress the appetite and also provide patients with energy boosting vitamins and minerals. For those patients not located near a fast weight loss clinic in Houston Texas, Diet Doc makes its prescription hCG tablets available nationwide after physician consultation.



hCG treatments are popular among Diet Doc patients because they attack fat in hard to reach areas like the stomach, thighs and underarms while also directly suppressing the appetite. When taking hCG drops and hCG tablets, patients will not experience intense cravings for their favorite foods and can consciously decide to consume fewer calories from low-fat foods that are conducive for healthy weight loss. Without uncontrollable hunger to upset healthy eating and hCG diet plans, patients will begin to quickly see results and find motivation to continue reaching for their healthy weight loss goals.



hCG, human chorionic gonadotropin, is a naturally occurring hormone that was isolated in the 1950s by researcher A.T.W. Simeons. Simeons discovered that when hCG was produced by pregnant women it acted as a protective barrier to a growing fetus by mobilizing the mother’s excess fat supplies to provide the fetus with nutrients. During this process, however, the mother’s muscle mass and structural fat remained intact. Simeons quickly integrated the hormone into hCG drops and hCG tablets and began utilizing them as a healthy weight loss tool for those struggling with weight gain and obesity. While hCG tablets and the hCG drops were effective in suppressing patients’ appetites and mobilizing excess and embarrassing fat, Simeons’ hCG diet plans encouraged a dangerously low calorie intake that posed significant health risks for his patients. Diet Doc took Simeons’ research from the 1950s, modernized it with today’s advanced science and medical understanding and created the Diet Doc diet plans available in Houston today. The current hCG diet plans continue to use the effective hCG drops and hCG tablets, but have developed and sophisticated the process so that patients can consume a healthy caloric intake of almost double Simeons’ original requirement and still achieve healthy weight loss.



Clients in Houston can continue to order hCG drops and hCG tablets but now have the additional option of an injectable solution enhanced with B vitamins to increase energy levels while still achieving the same results as the drops and tablets. Whichever form patients choose for their hCG treatments, they can feel confident in reaching their healthy weight reduction goals quickly and effectively.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

800-272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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