Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans have successfully helped thousands of patients lose weight and sustain their weight loss over time by utilizing a unique combination of healthy eating counseling and education with prescription grade hCG treatments. Diet Doc understands that losing weight can be challenging and offers patients an easier and faster alternative to burning fat with new pure prescription hCG tablets and prescription hCG drops, both able to mobilize fat stores and effectively flush excess fatty tissue from the patient’s body. While other, homeopathic hCG drops claim to have assisted people in losing weight, Diet Doc’s hCG diets have proven weight loss results because of the high quality of pure hCG found within Diet Doc products.



hCG, human chorionic gonadotropin, is a hormone that is naturally produced in the body and acts as a protective barrier to a growing fetus during pregnancy. Should the mother not have immediate access to food, hCG mobilizes fat supplies to provide the fetus with the nutrients it requires. During this process, the mother’s structural fat and muscle mass remain untouched.



When used as a weight loss tool, the hCG found in Diet Doc’s hCG drops and hCG tablets also mobilizes unnecessary fat supplies, but encourages those supplies to be flushed from the patient’s body. Using hCG drops and hCG tablets in combination with a low-calorie, healthy meal and snack plan allows patients to lose weight fast from areas that can be difficult to target through normal diet change alone. People struggling with weight loss without the support of Diet Doc’s expert weight management professionals may slowly lose weight by restricting the amount of calories that they consume, but a large percentage of their weight loss will come from muscle mass while fatty buildup will continue to pollute their bodies.



The hCG found within Diet Doc’s pure prescription hCG drops and hCG tablets also has a suppressive effect on a patient’s appetite, which allows the patient to reevaluate their eating habits and consume healthier, low-calorie foods necessary for losing weight. Studies indicate that hCG accumulates in the hypothalamus, the area of the brain that controls hunger and cravings, and allows the patient to lower their caloric intake without uncontrollable hunger or intense cravings. Incorporating hCG drops and hCG tablets into their Diet Doc weight loss programs to suppress the appetite gives patients the time necessary to work with certified nutritionists to learn which foods will leave them feeling satisfied without contributing to weight gain and obesity. The goal is for patients to create a new, healthier outlook on their diet and carry the skills they have learned into the future so that any weight loss they experience can be sustained over time.



Consumers may have noticed an availability of homeopathic hCG drops and other products being offered through various weight management programs. It is important to note that research suggests that these products contain no truly identifiable hCG and have been banned by the Food and Drug Administration because they have shown no real effect or benefit for people who are trying to lose weight. This is not the case for Diet Doc’s prescription hCG drops and hCG tablets because these specially designed products contain pure, prescription grade human chorionic gonadotropin that has allowed thousands of patients to see fast weight loss.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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