Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Because not all weight loss tips are appropriate for each patient in Houston, Diet Doc offers personalized prescription hormone diet programs designed to uncover the causes of weight gain, isolate those issues and create a solution. Houston patients will receive a diet plan that integrates healthy dinner recipes to target hard to reach fat and hCG drops, tablets and injections that actively suppress and control patients’ urges to return to their unhealthy eating habits. And, because patients will be following weight loss tips aimed at correcting their own, personal causes of weight gain, they will be able to easily stick with their healthy dinner recipes and quickly see fat loss results.



Initially, patients will consult with a Diet Doc physician and discuss their medical history as well as they previous attempts at following weight loss tips to lose weight. During this consultation, the physician will identify underlying causes of weight gain, such as improperly functioning internal organs or an internal imbalance, and develop weight loss tips to resolve the patient’s issue for good. Also during this first meeting, patients will receive a one-year prescription for all diet doc supplements including their hCG drops, tablets and injections. Unlike other hCG diet plans, Diet Doc allows their clients to order their products over the phone or the internet without having to spend time and money traveling to a weight control clinic. And, once patients order their hCG drops or other supplements, they will be shipped directly to their home or office so patients can begin seeing nearly immediate results.



Human chorionic gonadotropin, most commonly referred to as hCG, is a naturally produced hormone that targets stored body fat and effectively flushes it out of the body. When used as a tool for losing weight, such as in hCG drops, tablets or injections, hCG finds stored fat in the stomach, thighs and underarms and mobilizes that fat in order to remove it from the patient’s body. And, although hCG drops have been around since the 1950s, Diet Doc is one of the only hCG diet programs that have modernized outdated research to allow their clients the ability to lose weight with hCG drops, tablets and injections, along with other treatment options, while continuing to consume a normal caloric intake.



Once patients have determined which supplements and treatments are most effective for their dieting needs, they will begin working with certified nutritionists to create healthy dinner recipes and weight loss tips for their healthy eating plan. Diet Doc understand that to stick with their program and to continue eating healthy dinner recipes, patients need to enjoy the food that they are eating. Diet Doc nutritionists have been specially trained in the best diet foods and healthy dinner recipes for losing weight that still allow their clients to feel full and satisfied throughout their program. And, because the entire Diet Doc team of physicians, nurses and nutritionists offer unlimited consultation, patients who have questions about healthy dinner recipes or weight loss tips can contact a team member for an immediate, helpful response.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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