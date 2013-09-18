Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- While there are many popular fad diet programs available to Detroit residents, most of those programs fail to address underlying health issues that could be contributing to weight gain or inhibiting the patient’s ability to lose weight. Diet Doc’s medically supervised keto diets consider internal imbalances and improperly functioning organs when designing a personalized weight loss plan that works around the patient’s specific needs and concerns. And, Diet Doc focuses on what other programs also forget to consider, teaching the patient the skills necessary to maintain their weight loss for the future. Diet Doc offers their clients unlimited access to certified nutritionists who spend time educating and counseling their clients on healthy food options to sustain their weight and create a healthier, more active lifestyle.



Patients will immediately begin working with one of Diet Doc’s nutritionists to design a meal and snack plan that will help them to lose weight but will also leave them feeling full and satisfied. Because Diet Doc keto diets are created based on the patient’s age, gender, health history, lifestyle and food preferences, patients are still able to consume foods that they enjoy while maintaining the ability to lose weight. Keto diets focus on healthy foods that are high in protein and low in carbohydrates to encourage the body to burn stored fat for energy instead of the carbohydrates they have become accustomed to using. Once patients begin their keto diet and eliminate carbohydrates from their meal plan, their body will begin burning stored fat for fuel and the patient will see excess and embarrassing fat quickly melt away.



When Diet Doc created their keto diet programs, they wanted to offer their clients a smooth and comfortable transition to a slimmer figure and began producing exclusive hCG drops, tablets and injections to remove any negative side effects that can accompany a reduction in caloric intake or an elimination of carbohydrates. Their specially formulated hCG drops, tablets are produced in Diet Doc’s own, fully licensed and United States based pharmacies to ensure that only the highest quality of ingredients is used. And, to provide patients with confidence and privacy, hCG drops, tablets and injections can be ordered over the phone or the internet and in the privacy of the patient’s own home.



Diet Doc understands that being able to lose weight is the patient’s first priority and designed their keto diets to provide fast and effective results. But, they also want to ensure that clients stick with their programs to maximize the benefits of their efforts and utilize hCG drops, tablets and injections to remove cravings or fatigue that can derail even those most dedicated to being able to lose weight. Patients can choose to receive their hCG treatments as hCG drops, tablets or injections, but many patients in Detroit choose the injectable solution because it has been enhanced with vitamin B12 for a boost of energy throughout the day. Whichever form the patient decides on, hCG drops, tablets or injections, they can feel confident that they will immediately lose weight, possibly up to almost a pound of excess fat per day.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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