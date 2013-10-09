Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- With today’s rising costs of health care, most people, including many people in St. Louis, have started to take aggressive actions toward improving their overall health and reducing their need for visiting their physician. Research has consistently shown that losing weight is an effective and fast way to reduce illness, disease and the need for weight-related health care. But, while losing weight is an important goal, many St. Louis dieters relinquish their attempts at weight loss because of negative side effects associated with dieting, side effects that include excessive hunger, intense cravings and fatigue. With this principle in mind, Diet Doc created their prescription hormone diet programs that utilize naturally powerful hCG drops, tablets and injections that eliminate the undesirable parts of following a diet plan and provide an easy, effortless path to successful and fast weight loss.



The natural hormone that makes up hCG drops, tablets and injections is often featured by weight loss professionals for its ability to target and mobilize stored fat, effectively flushing that fat from the patient’s body. But, while targeting stored fat is imperative for losing weight fast, another important effect that comes from including hCG drops, tablets and injections in Diet Doc’s prescription hormone diet plans is the ability to control and suppress the patient’s temptation to overeat or indulge in unhealthy, processed foods. Without nagging hunger or intense cravings, patients are able to comfortably maintain their low fat diet to reach their weight loss goals and reduce the need for weight-related health care costs.



Each potential Diet Doc patient will initially consult with a Diet Doc physician who has been specially trained in the most effective methods for losing weight and the keys to easy and fast weight loss, including utilizing hCG drops, tablets and injects as part of a prescription hormone diet plan. Once the physician determines that the patient is an appropriate candidate for hCG drops, tablets or injections, the patient will be provided with a one-year prescription and can order their supplies over the phone or the internet, avoiding the time and expense necessary when traveling to a local health care clinic in St. Louis for weight loss supplies.



Eliminating the negative side effects that sometimes accompany losing weight and dieting, is a priority for the Diet Doc team and some treatments are enhanced with vitamin B12 to increase the patient’s energy levels and combat fatigue throughout their day. While Diet Doc offers treatments in the form of hCG drops, tablets and injections, many patients choose to receive their treatment in the form of an injectable solution because it contains vitamin B12 and patients are successful in losing weight and feel energized throughout their prescription hormone diet.



By controlling hunger, fatigue and weakness, many more patients will be able to stick with their prescription hormone diets and will eliminate excess fat and reduce their need for weight-related health care. And, because many patients have already taken advantage of Diet Doc programs and have been able to lose weight fast and reduce health care needs, Diet Doc has become the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight loss.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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