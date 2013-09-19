Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Finding a master health program that provides the best diet tips, suggestions for healthy foods and fat burning treatments may seem impossible, but Detroit dieters are now discovering Diet Doc’s weight loss diet plans that offer all of this and more. Because Diet Doc’s master health plans now include pure, prescription strength hCG drops, tablets and injections, patients can reach their fast weight loss goals without struggling with uncontrollable hunger, the temptation to overeat or cravings for sugary, processed foods. And, Detroit residents will also have unlimited access, six days per week, to the best Diet Doc team of weight management professionals to answer their questions and provide support throughout this important, life-changing journey.



During an initial physician consultation, Diet Doc patients will discuss the best diet treatment options that are most suitable for their personal needs and weight loss goals. Most patients will receive a one-year prescription for Diet Doc’s exclusive hCG drops, tablets or injections that target belly fat and fat in other hard to reach areas of the body. Because patients require a valid physician prescription for hCG drops, tablets and injections, they can feel confident that they are receiving pure hCG as opposed to homeopathic hCG, which contains levels of hCG too low to produce any desired effects. What’s more, Diet Doc’s specially formulated best diet treatment options are developed in Diet Doc’s own, fully licensed and United States based pharmacies to ensure that only the highest quality and appropriate levels of ingredients are used.



hCG, human chorionic gonadotropin, is a naturally occurring hormone that is produced by pregnant women and acts as a protective barrier to the growing fetus. When this process was discovered in the 1950s, researchers saw that hCG mobilized excess body fat to provide the fetus with nutrition while leaving the mother’s muscle mass and structural fat untouched. hCG was quickly developed into hCG drops and tablets and began being used to master health concerns and help patients target unwanted body fat. Diet Doc took the research from the 1950s and modernized it with today’s advanced science and master health understanding to offer their clients faster, easier results. They also now offer hCG in the form of an injectable solution that has become widely popular because it is enhanced with vitamin B12 for increased energy levels throughout the day. Whichever form patients choose to receive their best diet treatments as, hCG drops, tablets or injections, they will begin seeing immediate weight loss results upon beginning its use.



Soon after developing their hCG drops, researchers discovered that their clients also experienced a significant decrease in their appetite and desire to eat unhealthy foods. This added benefit from Diet Doc’s best diet treatments allows patients to reevaluate their eating habits and begin choosing healthy, low fat foods that help them lose weight and master health concerns. This unique combination of master health education, best diet treatments and unlimited support from a team of weight control experts has made Diet Doc’s plans today’s leader in medically supervised weight loss programs.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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