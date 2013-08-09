Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- With obesity rates on the rise, many people in Florida are searching for fast and effective medi weight loss plans and are beginning to choose healthy foods over fatty, processed items. But, finding a medi weight loss plan and healthy food items may only be half the battle. With uncontrollable hunger and intense cravings waiting to disrupt a person’s fat loss goals, people in Florida, and all over the United States, are resorting to alternative measures for losing weight. Diet Doc understands that sustaining a healthy food diet to lose weight fast can be challenging and offers their clients proven, successful medi weight loss programs that combine healthy foods with hCG drops, tablets and injections that suppress the patient’s appetite and allow them to make healthier choices to reach their weight management goals without hypnosis.



In an article published this week on Fox News, Dr. Manny Alvarez discussed the effectiveness of hypnosis for those struggling with their weight. While patients are in a state of hypnosis, a therapist attempts to address problematic behaviors such as overeating and the inability to overcome the temptation to eat sugary or fatty foods. While in an impressionable state, patients are encouraged to choose healthy food items, but science has shown that this alternative to medi weight loss is usually only effective on those with a submissive personality. Dr. Alvarez also notes in his article that hypnosis is not what causes someone to lose weight; it is altering the subject’s behavior and encouraging the consumption of healthy foods that changes the person’s figure. Diet Doc offers their clients the ability to lose weight quickly without having to alter their state of mind and, through their unique medi weight loss protocol, have helped thousands of patients successfully lose weight without negative side effects or cravings.



Diet Doc’s hCG treatments work seamlessly into the patient’s low fat, low calorie diet because they are able to effectively suppress the patient’s appetite and allow them to avoid goal disrupting, unhealthy behaviors. Patients can choose to receive their treatments as hCG drops, tablets or as an injectable solution. While hCG drops and tablets are just as effective as the injectable solution, most patients choose the injectable solution over hCG drops or tablets because it has been enhanced with vitamin B12 to increase energy levels throughout the day. Whichever form patients decide to receive their hCG treatments as, they can be confident that soon after beginning their treatments, they will experience a decrease in their appetite and will be able to see immediate fat loss results.



It is important for Diet Doc patients to note, whether using hCG drops, tablets or injections, their treatments contain pure, prescription grade hCG as opposed to the homeopathic hCG treatments sold by most other companies. Homeopathic hCG treatments do not contain adequate levels of active ingredients to provide those taking it with sufficient fat loss results and are, therefore, ineffective. Because Diet Doc’s hCG drops, tablets and injections are only available with Diet Doc’s medi hCG weight loss programs, patients can be assured that they are receiving only the best and highest quality ingredients.



Diet Doc Contact Information



San Diego, CA

800-272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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