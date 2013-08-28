Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Following a no carb diet and eliminating the processed carbohydrates that people in Dallas Texas have become accustomed to can be challenging and may disrupt many good intentions for sticking with weight loss tips and diet plans. Fortunately, Diet Doc created their hCG drops, tablets and injections to work with a healthy meal plans and suppress patients’ cravings for weight gain causing food items. Because hCG drops and treatments work seamlessly with Diet Doc’s fast weight loss tips and personalized meal plans, patients will see unwanted fat quickly melt away without any discomfort or negative side effects.



hCG drops, tablets and injections contain the naturally produced hormone human chorionic gonadotropin which, when produced by pregnant women, acts as a protective barrier to the growing fetus. Should the mother not have immediate access to food, hCG mobilize excess fat storage and directs it to the fetus to provide the necessary nutrients. When hCG drops are used as a weight loss tool for Diet Doc’s no carb hCG diet plans, it continues to target extra fat but instead of directing it toward a fetus, it effectively flushes it from the patient’s body. When patients begin taking their hCG treatments, they will see immediate fat loss results.



Once someone in Dallas chooses to begin losing weight with Diet Doc’s no carb diets and weight loss tips, they will schedule an immediate consultation with a highly trained Diet Doc physician. The physician will discuss the patient’s health and medical history along with any previous diet plans or weight loss tips that they tried without success. Using this information, the physician will prescribe hCG treatments, supplements and diet pills to control the patient’s appetite and increase the rate that fat is eliminated from the body.



After the patient’s initial physician consultation, they will receive their hCG drops, tablets or injections shipped directly to their home. Because hCG injections have been enhanced with vitamin B12, most patients choose to receive their treatments in this form to feel a boost in energy levels throughout the day. But, regardless of the form hCG treatments are delivered as, hCG drops, tablets or hCG injections, patients can feel confident that they will begin seeing immediate fat loss results upon their use.



Patients will also begin working with one of Diet Doc’s certified nutritionist to design a personalized no carb diet that provides the patient with all necessary nutrients and minerals but does not cause weight gain. The patient will begin learning weight loss tips directed toward foods that are low in fat and calories, but also leave them feeling full and satisfied. Following a no carb diet will encourage the body to burn excess fat for fuel because the carbohydrates usually used for this purpose will no longer be accessible. And, combining hCG treatments and weight loss tips with their no carb diet will provide patients with a comfortable, struggle free path to quickly losing excess weight.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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