Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2013 -- With the unending availability of quick weight loss products on today’s market, many Houston dieters are left unaware of which products will provide them with the most effective results and which will work well with a fresh diet plan. Finding a quick weight loss treatment that works for each individual’s personal needs can also be challenging, so Diet Doc created their hCG drops, hCG tablets and injections to work flawlessly with their personalized fresh diet programs and to maximize clients’ fat loss results. Clients who choose to lose weight fast with Diet Doc’s hCG drops find that they are able to lose up to almost a pound of excess and embarrassing fat per day.



Diet Doc’s hCG drops work hard to target unwanted fatty buildup in difficult to reach areas of the body that can be unresponsive to diet and exercise alone, like the underarms, thighs and stomach. hCG is a naturally occurring hormone that is produced by pregnant women and acts as a protective barrier for the growing fetus. When the mother does not have immediate access to food, hCG mobilizes her excess fat storage and directs it to the fetus for nutrition. When used as a quick weight loss tool for Diet Doc’s hCG drops, hCG continues to target fat storage but, instead of directing to a fetus, it effectively flushes the fat from the patient’s body.



Once patients begin taking their hCG drops, hCG tablets or injections, they will begin seeing fat rapidly melting away. As an added bonus, patients that take their hCG drops in combination with a fresh diet filled with low fat, low calorie foods will also experience a significant decrease in their appetite. Establishing control over the foods patients consume allows for a reevaluation of unhealthy, processed foods and an introduction of a healthier, fresh diet plan. Diet Doc created their hCG treatments to give their clients the ability and opportunity to eliminate cravings and learn about fresh diet foods that taste good while also leaving them feeling full and satisfied.



Because Diet Doc understands that many people in Houston may not have the time or money necessary to travel to a fast weight loss center, they offer their clients unlimited access, six days per week, to a team of weight management professionals either over the phone or the internet, and done in the privacy of the patient’s own home. Not only does this unlimited access save time and money, it is also an avenue for overweight patients to get the health advice that they need without have to struggle through an embarrassing face-to-face meeting at a doctor’s office. Those patients who decide to begin losing weight with Diet Doc’s quick weight loss programs can always contact one of the physicians, nurses or certified nutritionists who remain available for client contact. Should patients have questions about their fresh diet plan or want to check their quick weight loss progress, they can feel confident knowing that a member of the Diet Doc team will always be available to answer their questions or provide support and guidance.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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