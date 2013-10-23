Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- For most people in Ohio, using a weight loss calculator while trying to eliminate excess and embarrassing fat can be demotivating and stressful. Especially when trying to lose weight by dieting, the results can be slow to come or may not arrive at all. Diet Doc created their prescription hormone diet plans to offer their clients a fast and easy way to see fat melt away without the use of a weight loss calculator. By combining hCG drops, tablets or injections with a healthy, low calorie meal plan, thousands of Diet Doc patients have successfully lost weight, with some losing up to almost a pound of extra weight per day.



Once potential patients decide to stop their struggles with weight gain and weight loss, they can contact Diet Doc to receive a personalized diet program and their hCG drops, tablets or injections. Each patient will first consult with a specially trained Diet Doc physician who will determine whether they are a good candidate for the program and who will then recommend and prescribe fat burning supplements or hCG drops, tablets and injections to increase the speed that the patient sees fat loss results. Patients can order their hCG drops, tablets or injections during that initial consultation and have them shipped directly to their front door to begin seeing fast results.



While patients have the choice between hCG drops, tablets and injections, many prefer the injectable solution because it has been enhanced with vitamin B12 for a natural energy boost throughout the day. Whichever form the patient chooses; however, hCG drops, tablets or injections, they can feel confident that they will immediately begin seeing fat loss without requiring a weight loss calculator.



Because hCG diet treatments work best when patients also follow a low calorie diet, they will begin working with a certified nutritionist to develop a meal plan around their age, gender, health history, lifestyle and food preferences. Although many patients in Ohio have become accustomed to using a weight loss calculator and counting calories, Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists will help patients choose foods that are low in calories and will allow them to lose weight fast. This personalized approach to dieting without a weight loss calculator allows patients to target underlying causes of weight gain and end their struggles with fat loss for good.



Diet Doc is dedicated to ensuring that their clients transform their unhealthy lives and begin choosing low fat, low calorie foods that will allow them to sustain their weight for the future. Because patients work closely with certified nutritionists, they will learn which foods leave them feeling full and satisfied without causing them to gain weight and they can carry this information with them even once their program is complete. Diet Doc patients’ initial weight loss results, those obtained without using a weight loss calculator, and their ability to sustain their weight for the long-term future has made Diet Doc hCG diet plans the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight management.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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