Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- With today’s staggering obesity statistics, researchers worldwide are searching for scientific methods for enhancing basic weight loss programs. Patients in Tampa Florida, tired of struggling with their weight are beginning to recognize that, to lose weight fast and effectively, these new science diets may offer them the answers they are seeking. Fortunately, Diet Doc has created weight loss programs and science diets that integrate effective, prescription grade hCG drops, tablets and injections to target excess fat in hard to reach places, like the thighs, stomach and underarms, and to mobilize that fat to be burned for energy. These weight loss programs have successfully helped patients in major cities across the United States, including Tampa Florida, quickly shed unwanted and embarrassing excess fat.



Because of the availability and easy access to heavily processed, unhealthy foods, the American population has steadily seen rates of obesity rise to frightening levels. These levels, and the weight-related health risks that accompany them, make losing weight imperative for patients’ quality of life, but patients have found that sticking with their weight loss program for long enough to see results can be challenging. Enhancing simple hCG diet plans with scientific research to create advanced science diets provides patients with the boost they need to see fat loss quickly and with supplements that remove any negative side effects commonly associated with weight loss programs.



Diet Doc’s weight loss programs offer patients medically supervised science diets that integrate hCG drops, tablets and injections into healthy meal and snack plans. hCG, human chorionic gonadotropin, is a hormone that is produced by women when they become pregnant. This hormone is responsible for mobilizing excess fat storage for fetal nutrition when the mother does not have immediate access to food. When this hormone was isolated in the early 1950s, researcher A.T.W. Simeons saw that, although hCG targeted excess fat, the mother’s necessary structural fat and muscle mass remained intact. Simeons quickly developed hCG drops and tablets and began utilizing these treatments as effective fat burning tools for his weight loss programs. Once beginning this advanced science diet, his patients saw fat removed from their stomach, thighs, and other hard to reach areas.



Diet Doc took Simeons’ research from the 1950s and modernized it with today’s health and medical understanding to create their leading medically supervised science diets. Also, in addition to hCG drops and tablets, Diet Doc developed hCG as an injectable solution that has become widely popular with patients in Tampa Florida due to the benefits received by enhancing the solution with vitamin B12. Whichever form patients choose to receive their treatments as, hCG drops, tablets or injections, they can feel confident that they will begin to see and experience immediate results upon its use.



Because Diet Doc’s weight loss programs combine healthy eating plans, education for proper nutrition and current research and science, like hCG drops, their diet plans have been able to help thousands of patients see fast and effective results. In a recent in-house survey, an overwhelming majority of patients, 97%, reported quick weight loss without any negative side effects.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg