Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Many Orlando residents have tried to eliminate body fat by following weight loss recipes alone, but have found that they either do not lose weight fast enough or are not losing weight at all. And, many people in Orlando, and all across the United States, are also finding that sticking with their diet plan can be challenging, with many caving to the temptations for unhealthy foods. Fortunately, Diet Doc has created the perfect combination of healthy and fast weight loss recipes enhanced with their exclusive hCG drops, tablets and injections to target body fat in hard to reach areas of the body and control the client’s urges to overeat or indulge in fatty, processed foods. Thousands of patients who have followed this unique protocol have successfully reduced their body fat content and have begun leading healthier, happier lives.



Diet Doc understands that significantly reducing the amount of calories patients are accustomed to can deliver unwanted side effects like cravings or fatigue, and combats these issues with medically supervised hCG drops, tablets and injections. hCG is a naturally occurring hormone that is normally produced by pregnant women and acts as a protective barrier to the growing fetus. hCG mobilizes the mother’s excess body fat and directs it to the fetus for nutrition when the mother does not have immediate access to food. When used as a weight management tool in hCG drops, tablets and injections, the hCG hormone continues to target the unwanted body fat, but instead of directing that fat to a fetus the hCG effectively flushes it from the patient’s body.



Once patients began taking their hCG drops, tablets or injections, researchers found the added benefit that patients also experienced a significant decrease in their appetite. This ability to control cravings and desires to consume unhealthy, processed foods offers patients the power to maintain their diet and stay on track to achieve the slimmer, sexier figure they want. While hCG diet treatments are available as hCG drops, tablets and injections, many patients prefer to receive their treatments as an injectable solution because it has been enhanced with vitamin B12 to increase energy levels and fight fatigue commonly associated with a reduction in caloric intake.



Whether patients decide to receive their treatments as hCG drops, tablets or injections, they can feel confident that they will soon begin experiencing a decrease in their hunger and will see body fat melting away from their stomach, thighs and underarms. And, their treatments perfectly compliment the weight loss recipes provided to patients in their Diet Doc cookbook that accompanies the shipment of their hCG drops. After an initial consultation with a Diet Doc physician, patients will begin working closely with a certified nutritionist who has received specialized training in the most effective diet foods and weight loss recipes. Patients will learn which foods are low in fat and calories and which foods actually encourage the body to burn fat for fuel to see faster results.



With this effective combination of diet treatments and weight loss recipes, Diet Doc has become the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight management programs. Patients report quickly losing weight with weight loss recipes and treatments and are able to maintain their program because they are not suffering through hunger, cravings or fatigue.



Diet Doc Contact Information

San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg