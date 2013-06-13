Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- Due to its ability to help the human body access fat stores instead of muscle tissue in times of low calories, hCG is considered to be an extremely effective weight loss aid for anyone seeking healthy and fast weight loss. Diet Doc has completely updated the original, injection only hCG diet to include several alternative ways of hCG delivery for naturally fast weight loss. In fact, Diet Doc offers the most advanced modern-day version of the prescription hCG diet.



When discovered, hCG was only available through uncomfortable injections. In order to address a particular need for an easier, less invasive hCG delivery method, Diet Doc has formulated prescription hCG drops. These new hCG drops are not homeopathic; they are pure prescription hCG treatments to be used in conjunction with Diet Doc’s low calorie diet plans. The company’s new hCG diet drops outperform any non-prescription or homeopathic hCG drops that some retailers offer. Homeopathic drops do not contain the necessary amount of hCG essential for fast weight loss, nor do they include Diet Doc's individualized diet plan which is custom tailored to the patient's age, health level, and many other considerable factors.



In a recent announcement, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) defined what constitutes homeopathic remedies. The FDA findings revealed that hCG drops that have less than 0.01% hCG are not even considered to be true homeopathic remedies, leaving most of the "homeopathic" hCG on the market misrepresentative and ineffectual. This release by the FDA also confirms that while many hCG products claim to be homeopathic, they are not recognized in the Homeopathic Pharmacopoeia which makes them an unapproved drug according to the FDA.



In a recent update, Diet Doc addressed the difference between hCG drops and prescription hCG. Medical Director for Diet Doc, Dr. Nishant Rao said that "Prescription hCG provided by Diet Doc has a completely different delivery mechanism than homeopathic hCG drops which leads to a huge disparity in their safety, and their effectiveness. Prescription hCG is 100% hCG, whereas homeopathic hCG drops, even those manufactured in FDA approved laboratories may not even contain any measurable amounts of hCG." These non-prescription or homeopathic hCG drops do not follow homeopathy guidelines and are not used under the supervision of a doctor, making them unsafe and largely unsuccessful. Homeopathic hCG drops are sold over-the-counter, thus they do not require a prescription and they do not contain any measurable amounts of hCG. Prescription hCG always requires a doctor’s guidance and recommendation and cannot be purchased in stores or online. hCG drops from Diet Doc contain a prescription level of hCG per dose, making them the most effective weight loss drops on the market.



Many patients find hCG drops the most convenient method for taking their prescription hCG. Patients consume 5 drops under the tongue in conjunction with a restricted caloric intake of 700 calories up to 1200 calories per day. New hCG diet drops help patients lose weight fast, just as the standard hCG diet plan (injections) but without the discomfort of daily shots. Along with Diet Doc's individually tailored diet plan, patients will experience fast weight loss at an average rate of one pound-per-day.



