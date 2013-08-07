Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Since the beginning of their successful medi weight loss programs, Diet Doc has understood that achieving fast and effective results will not come from following a low fat diet alone. The key to Diet Doc’s programs is a combination of healthy meals and snacks along with fat burning and appetite suppressing hCG drops, tablets and injections. Thousands of patients have participated with Diet Doc’s medi weight loss plans and have reported successfully losing weight without negative side effects like uncontrollable hunger or intense cravings that accompany many of the popular fad diets being promoted today.



Throughout each patient’s program, the Diet Doc team of highly trained physicians, nurses and certified nutritionists will monitor the patient’s progress with their medi weight loss plan, offer menu suggestions for a healthy, low fat diet and modify the patient’s hCG drops, tablets or injections as needed. After an initial consultation where the patients review potential underlying health and medical issues with a physician, their medi weight loss plan will begin to take shape. Patients will be provided with a one-year prescription for diet pills, supplements and hCG treatments, including hCG drops, tablets and injections. Whichever prescription medi weight loss aids are most appropriate and beneficial for the patient’s program, they will be shipped directly to the patient’s home with a Certificate of Analysis detailing the level of active ingredients contained within their supplements. All of Diet Doc’s diet pills, supplements and hCG treatments are developed at their own, United States based and fully licensed pharmacies. To ensure that patients are only receiving the highest quality ingredients, these specially formulated hCG drops, tablets and injections, along with all other diet pills and supplements, are only available with a valid prescription from a Diet Doc physician and are not available through any other retailer.



Diet Doc’s hCG drops, tablets and injections work seamlessly with a low fat diet to help patients quickly shed unwanted excess fat from hard to reach areas of the body, such as the stomach, thighs and underarms. Diet Doc understands that most clients in Phoenix may not know which foods are appropriate for a low fat diet and provide patients with unlimited access, six days per week, to one of Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists. Unlike some health care providers, Diet Doc nutritionists are specially trained in the causes of weight gain, how a patient’s body responds to products like hCG drops and the most effective methods to Diet Doc’s lose weight fast with a low fat diet. Patients will work closely with certified nutritionists to develop a healthy, low fat diet that works with their age, gender, health history, lifestyle and food preferences.



Through these unique medi weight loss programs, Diet Doc has helped patients all over Phoenix achieve their fat loss goals and learn the skills necessary for sustaining their weight over time. Diet Doc is committed to helping patients not only quickly lose embarrassing weight, they also are dedicated to leading their clients to a healthier, happier future.



