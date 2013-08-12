HCG Injections Versus Drops Are Discussed in Detail in New Website HumanChorionicGonadotropin.org

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- HumanChorionicGonadotropin.org, a website that addresses many of the questions that have resulted from the growing popularity of HCG injections for weight loss, has just launched its brand new and user-friendly site. The website features a wide variety of in-depth articles that were written by a naturopath; topics include HCG drops vs injections, as well as information on the HCG diet and weight loss.



Human Chorionic Gonadotropin, or HCG, is a hormone that is produced in women during the early stages of pregnancy. HCG has gotten a lot of attention lately for its apparent ability to help people lose weight. People who would like to use HCG for weight loss typically have a lot of questions about the hormone; including if it truly works and which version they should use—drops or injections.



This is where the new HumanChorionicGonadotropin.org website can help; through its wide range of educational and well-written articles written by someone in the medical field, people who want to try HCG can get all of the facts they need ahead of time in order to determine if it is the best choice for them.



According to one of the articles on the new website, people who consume a Very Low Calorie Diet (VLCD) in addition to getting injections of HCG are typically able to lose both fat and weight, but without any additional loss of muscle.



“There has been some controversy about whether or not HCG injections are effective for weight loss, with many people insisting instead that any weight loss is a result of the diet used in the program,” the article noted, adding that recent research suggests that while the VLCD diet definitely plays an instrumental role in losing weight, it is the HCG that will enable people to maintain their weight loss.



“When you consume a VLCD in conjunction with HCG injections, the HCG helps to preserve muscle, ensuring only fat is lost. This means that your weight loss is much healthier and you are going to have much more chance of keeping the fat off.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about HCG is welcome to visit the new website at any time; there, they can browse through the many helpful and in-depth articles. Those who would like to buy HCG online may also do so by clicking on the “Buy HCG Injections” tab at the top of the home page.



About HumanChorionicGonadotropin.org

HumanChorionicGonadotropin.org is a new website that features articles by a naturopath who aims to answers consumers’ questions about using HCG injections for weight loss. Examples of common questions include Do they really work? Are they safe? And which is better, HCG drops or injections? For more information, please visit http://humanchorionicgonadotropin.org/