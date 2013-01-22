Kennewick, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- Online HCG Diet pioneer now offers the entire HCG Diet Protocol, a diet that was originally only available to the rich and famous for an affordable price. Included in the service is a medical evaluation by a medical practitioner, a prescription for HCG, an HCG Diet support booklet, and hcg supplies.



Advanced HCG Diet Clinic is a local clinic that has had amazing success with local patients, and has years of experience with the HCG Diet. The HCG Diet is a rapid fat loss program that was originally introduced by a doctor in the 1950's, by the name of Dr. Simeons. He discovered that by administering HCG Injections to his patients, that they could lose abnormal fat at a rapid pace. HCG also assists the body in reducing hunger and resetting the metabolism.



In order for an individual to start the HCG Diet in the past, they would first need to find a local physician who has experience with the HCG Diet. This made it especially difficult for individuals to find the support they needed. With the Advanced HCG Diet Clinic, patient can be assured that they receive the best possible care and support from professionals who have years of experience with the the HCG Diet and HCG Injections.



Advanced HCG Diet Clinic has an array of support features offered right on their website. Some of these features include the ability to open support tickets, an HCG support forum, frequently asked HCG question and answers, HCG Diet calculators, HCG Diet troubleshooters, and the entire HCG Diet Protocol Workbook online. With all of these tools, patients are able to get support whenever they need it.



The Advanced HCG Diet Clinic takes their patients health very seriously. Before a patient starts the diet, they will be required to fill out a medical history form, and a consultation with the Medical Practitioner to determine if the patient is cleared to start the diet. HCG Safety concerns are then talked about and the patient is informed of any cautions they may need to take. They patient will also be informed on how to take HCG Injections, how to follow the HCG Diet, and how to transition back to a normal healthy diet after they have lose the weight.