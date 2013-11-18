Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Although dieters in California have many options for eliminating excess and embarrassing belly fat, choosing an hCG diet that uses prescription strength hCG levels is imperative for successful weight loss results. Going past the advertisements and media, dieters should extensively research the quality of ingredients in various companies’ belly fat burning treatments and make sure that they aren’t putting harmful chemicals into their body when they have an option to, instead, choose natural hormone hCG levels. Diet Doc is committed to helping their clients fight belly fat without experiencing any negative side effects or dangerous consequences and utilize only the highest quality of natural ingredients as well as prescription strength hCG levels that provide fast and effective fat loss results.



One of the most misleading advertisement techniques often used by other hCG diet plans involves promoting hCG diet treatments as effective for removing stubborn belly fat when, in reality, these companies actually use homeopathic hCG levels. Homeopathic hCG does not contain hCG levels high enough to produce any real results or flush out belly fat. By requiring a physician consultation, Diet Doc ensures that each patient is a good candidate for prescription strength hCG levels and can actively monitor their progress toward purging belly fat.



Human chorionic gonadotropin, most often referred to as hCG, is a hormone that is naturally produced by pregnant women. First isolated in the early 1950s, hCG acts as a protective barrier to the mother’s growing fetus by mobilizing stored fat, like belly fat, and directing that fat to the fetus for nutrition when the mother does not have immediate access to food. Early hCG diet plans studied the hCG levels necessary to use hCG as a weight loss tool and found that, when combined with a healthy, low calorie meal plan, their patients were able to stop weight gain and begin losing weight at a rapid rate. Unfortunately, these early hCG diet plans encouraged patients to reduce their calories to a dangerously low 500-calorie per day intake.



Unlike other hCG diet plans, Diet Doc took the research on effective hCG levels from the 1950s Diet Doc took the research on effective hCG levels from the 1950s and modernized it to consider today’s advanced science and health understanding. While Diet Doc patients are still able to quickly lose belly fat, they are able to do so while consuming a caloric intake of almost double that of the earlier programs. And, because Diet Doc is dedicated to providing patients with a safe and easy method for fast weight loss, each patient will also work one-on-one with a certified nutritionist to develop a low calorie meal plan filled with essential elements and minerals. Nutritionists will consider the patient’s age, gender, health history, lifestyle and food preferences when creating a diet plan that supports fast weight loss but also leaves the patient feeling full and satisfied.



This personalized approach to losing weight has already helped thousands of Diet Doc patients, including many California clients, reach their weight loss goals and begin leading happier, healthier lives. And, because of these overwhelming patient results, Diet Doc programs are now the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight loss programs.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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