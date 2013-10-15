Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- While many people in Houston have heard of using prescription hormone treatments as a part of medical weight loss programs, some of those people may not realize that there is a remarkable difference between many of those treatments. Diet Doc is committed to providing their clients with only 100% pure, prescription grade hCG levels and combine their treatments with the best diet pills available so that clients see rapid fat loss. Including high hCG levels and the nation’s best diet pills with their medical weight loss programs has already successfully helped thousands of patients across the United States, including many patients in Houston, quickly rid themselves of excess, embarrassing fatty tissue.



Unfortunately, there are many medical weight loss programs that advertise successful fat elimination with hCG treatments that actually do not contain hCG levels high enough to offer any real results. These homeopathic treatments do not require a physician’s prescription because of the low hCG levels and can be easily obtained by many dieters. Diet Doc’s exclusive treatments, however, contain powerful hCG levels to ensure effective, fast weight loss and are prescribed to Diet Doc patients after a quick, initial physician consultation. And, so that patients can quickly receive their supplements, patients can order over the phone or the internet and have their shipment delivered directly to their front door.



Diet Doc is dedicated to bringing only the best diet pills and treatments to their clients and produce all supplements in their own, fully licensed and United States based pharmacies. Each shipment will also contain a Certificate of Analysis detailing each active ingredient and the levels of those ingredients, including the hCG levels in each treatment. Diet Doc patients can feel confident that they are not receiving homeopathic hCG levels and are being provided only the most effective supplements available.



Each patient’s medical weight loss plan is tailored to meet their personal fat loss needs and health and medical history. And, while physicians will consider each patient’s unique set of circumstances, many will be prescribed Diet Doc’s best diet pills to increase the speed that they see fat melting away. The Diet Doc team has developed a variety of their best diet pills to address a variety of issues from emotional overeating to slow metabolism and consider the patient’s needs when prescribing supplements for their medical weight loss programs. While the best diet pills focus on suppressing the appetite and increasing the rate that fat is flushed from the body, patients with other causes of weight gain will find a solution in Diet Doc’s medical weight loss plans.



Because of their personalized approach to losing weight, Diet Doc’s medically supervised weight management programs have brought fast and easy fat elimination to thousands of people. And, in a recent in-house survey, an overwhelming majority of Diet Doc patients reported fast and easy fat loss without any negative side effects or harmful consequences.



Diet Doc Contact Information:

San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg