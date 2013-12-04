Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- Losing weight can be difficult for dieters, especially during the holiday season but, with Diet Doc’s exclusive prescription strength hCG levels, eating healthy and losing weight can become easy and effortless. Once dieters choose to begin losing weight with Diet Doc’s exclusive hCG diet plans, each patient will begin working with a team of weight loss experts who are specially trained in effective hCG levels and fat burning foods that make eating healthy seem natural. A personalized program for eating healthy and burning excess, embarrassing fat will be created for each patient on an individual basis and will address their specific causes of weight gain. Unlike other hCG diet programs, Diet Doc programs are able to successfully address initial weight loss goals but also provide patients with the skills necessary to sustain their weight loss over time.



When choosing a diet plan that encourages eating healthy routines, patients should carefully consider the treatments and methods used by the weight loss coaches. While many hCG diet programs promote the use of hCG for rapid weight loss, most of those programs only utilize homeopathic hCG levels that are too low to produce any significant weight loss results. Diet Doc is committed to only offering their clients the highest quality of effective ingredients and, therefore, requires a prescription for their high hCG levels that quickly target stored body fat and eliminate it from the client’s body. Within each shipment, patients will receive a Certificate of Analysis detailing each ingredient as well as the specific hCG levels contained in each treatment. And, to ensure that only prescription hCG levels and high quality ingredients are used, Diet Doc produces their supplements in their own, United States based and fully licensed pharmacies.



Once patients receive their treatments, they will begin working with certified nutritionists to initiate their routine for eating healthy meals and snacks. Diet Doc understands that their clients may need assistance with eating healthy and spends time guiding them through low calorie, low fat food options that will help them with naturally burning fat and losing weight. Considering the patient’s age, gender, health history, lifestyle and food preferences, a tailored program will be developed that makes eating healthy delicious and leaves the patient feeling full and satisfied. And, to encourage clients to begin choosing healthy foods on their own, patients will also receive a copy of Diet Doc’s exclusive cookbook with over fifty pages of weight loss recipes that will help patients be successful in losing weight and sustaining their weight even after their hCG diet is complete.



This unique combination of hCG diet treatments, supplements and fat burning diet pills has made losing weight easy for thousands of dieters across the United States and has allowed some clients to lose up to almost a pound of excess, embarrassing fat per day. And, these rapid results, and the ease with which they are accomplished, has helped to make Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight loss.



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San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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