Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Choosing a diet plan that helps patients achieve extreme weight loss could mean a vast improvement in their weight-related health and an overall enhancement in their happiness and self-confidence. But, just because many programs promote extreme weight loss does not mean that every program is right for the patient’s personal dieting needs. Diet Doc created their hCG diet plans and use prescription strength hCG levels so that their clients can reach their extreme weight loss goals and address their own, personal underlying causes of weight gain in order to sustain their weight over time. Combining high hCG levels with healthy recipes helps to further ensure that patients adopt healthy eating habits and carry these habits into the future even once they have completed their diet program.



Each potential patient will initially consult with a Diet Doc physician who has been specially trained in effective hCG levels and the most successful methods for extreme weight loss. The patient and physician will review the patient’s health and medical history, their previous attempts at losing weight and following healthy recipes and work to identify the patient’s underlying cause, or causes of weight gain. Considering the patient’s personal needs, the physician will then recommend and prescribe fat burning diet pills, treatments with appropriate hCG levels and appetite controlling supplements that will enhance healthy recipes for rapid fat loss.



This personalized approach to losing weight is unlike any other hCG diet program because most other plans work with homeopathic hCG levels that do not require a physician consultation or prescription. It is important for patients trying to achieve extreme weight loss to consider the quality of their treatments prior to choosing an hCG diet plan. Because homeopathic hCG levels do not require a physician prescription, many Minneapolis dieters can easily obtain these treatments; but what dieters don’t know is that homeopathic hCG levels are ineffective in providing patients with any real fat loss results. Only prescription strength hCG levels are potent enough to target stored fat and flush it from the patient’s body while also acting as a powerful appetite suppressant.



And, because Diet Doc’s hCG diet treatments, supplements and diet pills work best when following a low calorie diet and healthy recipes, each patient will work with a certified nutritionist to develop a meal and snack plan that helps they shed unwanted, stored fat. Diet Doc nutritionists also receive specialized training and are well educated in the best foods and healthy recipes for extreme weight loss. They will spend time counseling and education their clients on the importance of choosing healthy recipes for their meals and encourage clients to learn the skills necessary to create healthy recipes on their own once their program has come to an end.



Diet Doc programs have been able to provide their patients in Minneapolis with fast and easy fat loss results without suffering through the negative side effects of dieting, like cravings or excessive hunger. In fact, in a recent in-house survey, an overwhelming majority, 97%, of Diet Doc patients reported losing weight comfortably and effortlessly.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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