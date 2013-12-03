Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- Today’s dieters have many options when it comes to choosing a diet plan, but dieters should carefully research the best ways to achieve fast weight loss before settling on a program that may not work for their individual needs. Diet Doc considered the unique requirements for successful weight management when creating their fast weight loss programs and develop tailored diet plans that identify and address each patient’s specific causes of weight gain. And, to increase the speed that dieters are able to lose weight fast and see effective results, Diet Doc utilizes prescription strength hCG levels that naturally target stubborn belly fat, and fat in other hard to reach areas of the body. These hCG levels have helped thousands of dieters across the United States successfully lose weight and eliminate dangerous, weight-related health concerns.



Unlike other hCG diet plans that only utilize homeopathic hCG levels, Diet Doc is dedicated to using prescription hCG levels that are effective in helping clients reach their desired weight. Homeopathic hCG treatments contain hCG levels that are much too low to produce any significant fat loss results, but many hCG diet programs continue to promote their use for fast weight loss. Without careful research, dieters may have tried these treatments and have wasted time and money trying to achieve fast weight loss results. Each potential Diet Doc patient will initially consult with a physician who has been specially trained in the causes of weight gain and the most effective hCG levels for fast weight loss. Once determining that the patient is a good candidate for hCG diet plans, they will receive a one-year prescription for treatments containing powerful hCG levels that will target stored body fat for easy, rapid results.



And, because prescription strength hCG levels work best with a healthy, low calorie meal plan, each new patient will also receive unlimited consultations with one of Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists. Together, the patient and nutritionist will create a meal and snack plan around the patient’s age, gender, health history and lifestyle and food preferences. The patient will learn about healthy food options to include in their diet plan that will naturally burn stored body fat while also leaving them feeling full and satisfied during their fast weight loss program. Diet Doc understands that many of their clients may not have a health or nutrition background and, in addition to unlimited consultations with their specially trained nutritionists, also provide each patient with a copy of the exclusive Diet Doc cookbook filled with over fifty pages of delicious, low calorie recipes.



This unique combination of prescription hormone diet treatments and nutrition counseling and education, along with the fast weight loss results achieved by an overwhelming majority of patients, has helped to make Diet Doc’s diet plans the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight management. In fact, in a recent in-house survey, 97% of Diet Doc patients reported rapid fat loss without any of the negative side effects commonly experienced with other diet plans.



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San Diego, CA

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http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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