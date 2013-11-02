Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2013 -- With the many low fat diet plans and weight loss supplements being promoted through the media today, finding a program that works with the individual patient's needs in order to achieve their ideal body weight can be challenging. With this principle in mind, Diet Doc created their prescription hormone diet plans so that their clients could determine their personal underlying causes of weight gain and address those issues to avoid weight gain in the future. By combining a low fat diet with prescription hCG levels, Diet Doc patients have been able to quickly shed unwanted, extra fat and easily reach their ideal body weight.



Human chorionic gonadotropin, commonly referred to as hCG, has been used as a tool for achieving ideal body weight since the early 1950s. hCG levels naturally produced by pregnant women, mobilize stored body fat and direct that fat to the growing fetus for nutrition when the mother does not have immediate access to food. When used in combination with a low fat diet, proper hCG levels continue to target excess body fat but, instead of directing it to a fetus, Diet Doc's prescription strength hCG levels effectively flush fat from the patients body, allowing them to see fast results and quickly reach their ideal body weight.



While hCG diet treatments work best when also following a low fat diet, the original diet plans encouraged patients to consume a dangerously low caloric intake of only 500 calories per day. Unlike other hCG diet programs available today, Diet Doc took the early research and modernized it with advanced science and medical understanding to allow their clients to see the same, if not better, results while consuming a low fat diet of almost double the original calorie recommendation.



And, because Diet Doc understands that many of their Miami clients may not have a health or nutrition background, each patient will work closely with a certified nutritionist to create a low fat diet that leaves them feeling full and satisfied while still helping them work toward their ideal body weight. By encouraging patients to consume a balanced but low fat diet rich in lean meats, whole grains, fruits and vegetables, patients will direct their bodies to burn stored fat for fuel instead of relying on the unhealthy, processed carbohydrates that they have become accustomed to.



Diet Doc's exclusive fast weight loss protocol for helping their clients achieve their ideal body weight has already helped thousands of their clients across the United States, many of those clients residing in the Miami area, quickly lose weight and begin leading happier, healthier lives. And, because of their prescription strength hCG levels, fat burning supplements and appetite controlling diet pills, Diet Doc patients are able to transition to a slimmer, sexier figure without suffering through cravings, fatigue or weakness. In fact, in a recent in-house survey, an overwhelming majority of Diet Doc patients reported fast and easy weight loss because of the powerful hCG levels that eliminate any of the negative side effects or harmful consequences of reducing caloric intake.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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