HCG Phase 3 Tips, Advice and Maintenance Plan Offered in Free Report from HCGPhase3.com

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2012 -- Within the past couple of years, the HCG diet has exploded in popularity. Many people have successfully lost weight by following the plan, which involves combining HCG drops with a low-calorie diet.



The HCG diet is divided into phases, with phases 1 and 2 focusing primarily on weight loss together with taking the HCG drops. HCG phase 3 is all about helping the body to get to know the new weight as the new “normal” one, in addition to getting back to regular food choices except for sugars and starch by Dr. Simeons exact instructions.



After experiencing often significant amounts of weight loss during phases 1 and 2, returning to a normal nutrition during the HCG diet phase 3 part of the plan, can cause many people to feel worried and even anxious. Obviously, the very idea of regaining back lost pounds is extremely concerning for those who have been on the HCG diet plan for the last weeks of their lives.



Alexander and Anat Stern, founders of HCGPhase3.com, understand how confused and unsure people can feel during this phase of the HCG diet. That is why this couple, who personally went through the original Dr. Simeons HCG Diet plan twice and who also provide personal consultation service for people who want to lose weight through the HCG diet, created a free report that will help dieters who are just now starting the phase 3, to successfully turn it into a permanent lifestyle change while getting on the stable plateau with the newly achieved weight.



Within a few weeks, the Stern family will also launch a new membership site for those who need close professional guidance during the phase 3 HCG diet plan. This new section will include downloadable PDF reports featuring step-by-step, easy to follow instructions for this important phase of the HCG diet, as well as downloadable video instructions and audio recordings to watch and listen using any available modern method and device.



The membership site will also allow members access the private closed forums, where they will be able to read through professional recommendations, suggestions and tips, as well as learn about what others are going through and share ideas for the HCG phase 3 recipes.



After Phase 3 is complete, the members are offered additional reports, video trainings and audio recordings to get to know the best methods of keeping their newly gained weight for life.



As Alexander wrote in an article on the website, he recalls how frightened he felt about returning to a normal nutrition:



“Yes, I read about Phase 3 and knew in general what I could eat and what I must stay away from. But I wasn’t really sure how to single out and stay away from the food that would endanger my weight loss achievements,” he wrote, adding that even usually easy decisions like which fruits he could eat, have caused him to feel overwhelmed and worried.



“I desperately wanted someone to hold my hand and to tell me exactly what I could eat and what was prohibited. I had already started to miss the simplicity of the Phase 2. I really wanted an opportunity to ask personal questions, day by day and even hour by hour, maybe even through SMS or email.”



