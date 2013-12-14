Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2013 -- Decades of scientific research has enabled the professionals at Diet Doc to create the nation’s best weight loss programs. By personalizing each patient’s life changing weight loss journey and medically supervising each step of the way, patients are boasting the very rapid loss of dangerous and embarrassing excess fat and looking and feeling better than ever before.



hCG was discovered in the 1950s by A.T.W. Simeons to deliver fast weight loss results when used in conjunction with a dangerously low, 500 calorie per day diet. Diet Doc distinguishes itself from the competition by updating and improving the original, hCG diet to allow patients to consume more than double that of the original diet plans without compromising health or fast weight loss results.



Diet Doc is dedicated to the safest and most successful weight loss experience for each patient. To ensure that each patient is receiving only the highest quality diet products, prescription hCG is manufactured in the company’s own, fully licensed, FDA approved and United States based pharmacies. A Certificate of Analysis, performed by a third party laboratory, will accompany each shipment, detailing the quality and quantity of each active ingredient.



Although Diet Doc’s prescription hCG is available to patients in sublingual tablets and oral drops, painless hCG shots are the most preferred method of delivery among patients. Because hCG shots naturally suppress the appetite while also being fortified with energy boosting Vitamin B12, patients are losing weight at an amazing pace without suffering the typical sluggishness, loss of energy or between meal cravings and hunger often associated with dieting. Certified nutritionists at Diet Doc work closely with each qualified patient to develop diet plans that are specific to personal nutritional, lifestyle and medical needs. By incorporating a wide range of delicious and nutritious menu options and food choices, patients find these diet plans interesting and the fast weight loss motivational.



The dynamic combination of the strategically designed diet plans and the prescription hCG shots send a powerful signal to the brain to target fat stores and release old, unused, stored fat into the bloodstream where it will be used as the body’s primary energy source. Because fat is typically stored in areas of the belly, hips and thighs, patients are noticing the loss of pounds and inches in these most difficult areas within days of beginning the prescription hCG shots and diet plans.



The most current technology enables Diet Doc to reach those patients in even the most remote regions of the country making natural, safe and fast weight loss possible for those that find it difficult to attend weight loss clinics. Initial evaluations and consultations, as well as weekly progress monitoring, can all be accomplished from the comfort of the patient’s own home. For added convenience, all diet products and prescription hCG shots will be delivered directly to each patient’s door.



Diet Doc’s prescription hCG shots and diet plans have helped thousands of Americans improve their health and quality of life by losing excess fat naturally, safely and rapidly. By providing the purest diet products, customized diet plans and a level of personal service unequaled by competitors, the company has become the nation’s most reliable medically supervised fast weight loss source.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



Want Diet Doc Special Offers? Sign up here: Click to Join



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg