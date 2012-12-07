HCG True Diet Re-Launches Hcg Diet Community Forums for Members

Colleyville, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2012 -- Fast Weight Loss is a dream for overweight and obese people. There are hundreds of products and programs on the market today offering “Quick” weight loss. Many are overhyped and leave users dissatisfied and disappointed.



But there are some that continue to bring results for users constantly. HCG Diet is one such product.



Despite the recent ban by FDA on HCG Homeopathic Products, hcg diet continues to grow in popularity mainly due to the success stories of people who have used it under expert medical supervision.



Due to the prevalent misconception about HCH Diet, and the FDA Crackdown on hcg products, many potential dieters are wary of starting on this diet. HCG True Diet - a web portal offering information to people who want to use HCG Diet, is relaunching its HCG diet community forums, in an effort to provide guidance and assistance to HCG Dieters.



The community forums will act as platforms for exchanging and sharing information on HCG diet amongst the members. Experienced dieters are encouraged to post their success stories and guide the beginners in their diet journey.



There is also a section on ‘hcg diet scams’ which is for exposing health risks associated with unsupervised HCG Diet programs, especially homeopathic HCG diet drops. Members can post their experiences here and warn other members.



To know more about the newly launched HCG diet forums, please visit http://www.hcgtruediet.com



About HCG True Die

HCG True Diet is a web portal offering information on the weight loss HCG Diet. Features a directory of Physicians who offer hcg diet program.



Company: HCG True Diet

5203 Heritage Ave.

Colleyville, TX 76034

Phone: 817-805-4810

Contact Person: Robert True

Phone: 817-805-4810

Email: info@hcgtruediet.com

Website: http://www.hcgtruediet.com/