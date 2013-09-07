Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2013 -- People in America have long known that excess belly fat can contribute to a variety of harmful or deadly illnesses and diseases, including causing heart problems and high blood pressure. Now, a new study shows that belly fat actually increases the risk of death for those with heart problems who have already survived a heart attack. This study only further highlights the need for dieters to find hCG weight loss diets that work around their personal health needs and that encourage maintaining their program until their desired results are achieved. Diet Doc’s personalized hCG weight loss diets are created for each individual client around their age, gender, health history, lifestyle and food preferences. This personalized approach to weight loss has helped thousands of patients eliminate unwanted belly fat, reduce the risk associated with heart problems and increase their overall quality of life.



As reported on this week by Medical News Today, according to research presented at ESC Congress 2013 by Professor Tabassome Simon and Professor Nicolas Danchin from France, having excess belly fat increases the risk of death in heart attack survivors. As stated by Professor Simon, "The impact of obesity on long term mortality and cardiovascular complications in the general population has been the object of recent debate. Much emphasis has also been given to the deleterious role of abdominal obesity." The researchers’ findings suggest that lifestyle interventions in patients with heart problems, and those who have survived a previous heart attack, should focus on finding a hCG weight loss diet that helps people to lose dangerous belly fat.



Patients looking for an effective program to eliminate their increased risk of death or other dangerous health concerns can begin quickly shedding excess weight by initiating a consultation with one of Diet Doc’s specially trained physicians. During this consultation, the patient and physician will review any underlying health issues that could be causing weight gain or inhibiting the patient from losing belly fat. These issues will be considered when designing the patient’s personalized diet program and when the physician recommends and prescribes fat burning diet pills and supplements.



Diet Doc’s exclusive treatments and hCG weight loss diet supplements effectively target excess belly fat, along with fat in other hard to reach areas of the body, which can be unresponsive to normal diet change alone. They also eliminate the negative side effects that often derail hCG weight loss diets before patients can lose weight fast, like fatigue and cravings. Without these side effects, people with heart problems can easily stick to their diet program and reduce their weight along with their risk of an early death due to excess belly fat buildup.



Diet Doc is committed to helping individual patients discover a program that works for them and created their hCG weight loss diets with each of their personal issues in mind. Patients with heart problems, high blood pressure, kidney disease and more have successfully reached their weight management goals through Diet Doc’s programs and have begun leading healthier, happier lives.



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San Diego, CA

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Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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