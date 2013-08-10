Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2013 -- The availability of sugary, heavily processed foods has created an obesity epidemic throughout the world and has left people all over San Francisco looking for the solution to lose weight fast with simple hCG weight loss diets. While many popular fad diets focus on eliminating entire food groups from a patient’s diet or reducing caloric intake to dangerous levels, Diet Doc has successfully helped their patients rid themselves of excess belly fat and fat in other hard to reach areas by educating them the importance of eating healthy, nutrient rich meals that energize with out causing weight gain and prescribing the company’s best diet pills that were designed to rapidly burn fat from the patient’s body.



Diet Doc’s new best diet pills are developed in their own United States based, fully licensed pharmacies and are not available through any other retailer. By developing their best diet pills within their own pharmacies, Diet Doc can ensure that only the highest quality ingredients are used and that patients are receiving only the best diet pills available on the market. Following a confidential consultation with one of Diet Doc’s specially trained physicians, patients will receive a one-year prescription and can order their supplements and the best diet pills over the phone or the Internet. For added convenience, all supplements and the best diet pills will be shipped directly to the patient’s home so patients can avoid embarrassing or time consuming visits to fast weight loss clinics in San Francisco. Included in their package, patients will receive a Certificate of Analysis, performed by a third party laboratory, showing the quality of the ingredients and levels of each active ingredient.



One of Diet Doc’s most popular supplements are new Ultra Burn pills that can be seamlessly incorporated into the company’s hCG weight loss diets, compounding results and the rate at which belly fat melts away. Each Diet Doc patient will work closely with a certified nutritionist to develop a meal and snack plan that works around his or her age, gender, health history, and lifestyle preferences. Patients will learn to create low calorie meals that taste delicious and provide all of the essential nutrients and minerals required, but will not contribute to weight gain. Because some patients could experience reduced energy levels when they reduce their caloric intake with any hCG weight loss diet, Diet Doc incorporates supplements like Ultra Burn diet pills to not only burn belly fat, but to also supply patients with increased energy. Ultra Burn diet pills are considered lipotrropics, which means fat movers. They work well with medically supervised hCG weight loss diets because they are designed to accelerate the rate that the patient is losing weight and eliminating belly fat. For added comfort, Ultra Burn pills are enhanced with 1,000 mcg of vitamin B12 to boost energy levels and allow a more comfortable transition during the patient’s hCG weight loss diet.



Diet Doc understands that eliminating excess belly fat can be challenging and created their medically supervised hCG weight loss diets to provide their clients in San Francisco with an easier and faster way to lose weight. By following this unique protocol combining healthy eating with Diet Doc’s best diet pills, patients could lose up to about a pound of belly fat and overall body fat per day.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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