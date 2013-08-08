Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- The liver, the body’s largest organ, plays a key role in the body’s ability to control blood sugar and regulate fat storage. The only internal organ capable of healing and rebuilding itself, the liver chemically breaks down everything that enters the body, whether it is food or pollutants in the environment. Bile that is produced in the liver facilitates the filtering and elimination of toxins, including heavy metals, medications, pesticides and industrial chemicals. An excessive amount of toxins in the body can result in an overload, causing the liver to become sluggish, oftentimes resulting in weight gain and difficulty in losing excess weight.



Cleansing, or detoxifying, helps the liver to produce better, more efficient bile, which in turn assists the body in breaking down fat more effectively and flushing dangerous toxins from the body. For fast weight loss and an overall healthy lifestyle, the liver should be cleansed using specific supplements.



Diet Doc has designed its new Detox Cleanse Formula to help support healthy liver function by cleansing this vital organ of unhealthy, potentially dangerous toxins, helping it to function more efficiently. Formulated with two of the most powerful natural detoxifying agents, Silybum marianum and Glutathione, Detox Cleanse Formula increases the liver’s ability to detoxify the blood and eliminate waste. In order to ensure the highest level of health during dieting, Diet Doc recommends complementing its natural hCG weight loss diet with Detox Cleanse Formula for great liver health and accelerated results.



Benefiting from decades of scientific research, Diet Doc offers the nation’s most efficient, natural, and safe way to lose weight fast. With personally designed hCG weight loss diets, each designed specific to each patient’s medical, nutritional and lifestyle needs, combined with medically supervised 100% pure prescription medication, the company has helped thousands of Americans lose weight safely and rapidly. This powerful combination of nutrition and medically supervised diet plans has the ability to signal the brain to target fat stores that have been trapped in the cells of the body, releasing them into the bloodstream to be burned as the primary energy source.



Diet Doc’s hCG weight loss diet is available to qualified patients subsequent to a satisfactory medical evaluation and doctor consult and cannot be found on store shelves. Clients seeking a weight loss clinic in St. Louis Missouri will be happy to know that Diet Doc’s hCG weight loss diets are available nationwide via the national Telemedicine system. After consult with one of Diet Doc’s in-house physicians, supplies and materials can be shipped practically anywhere in the United States directly to the patient’s door. These natural and safe hCG weight loss diet plans help patients quickly target the most troubling and bulky areas of the body, losing excess fat in the most stubborn and difficult areas such as the underarms, thighs, hips, and belly.



In addition to Detox Cleanse Formula and prescription diet aids, Diet Doc offers a wide selection of diet foods, as well as a vast collection of prescription and non-prescription strength vitamin and mineral supplements essential to healthy weight loss. With a staff of professional experts available 6 days per week for consultation and eager to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement, patients are never alone during the transition to a healthier future by losing excess weight.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

800-272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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