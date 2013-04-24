Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- Diet Doc has researched hCG and its relationship to fast weight loss. Significant modifications and improvements have been made to the original hCG diet, originally proposed in 1954 by Dr. A. Simeons. By increasing the allowable daily caloric intake, providing patients with nutritionist-designed personalized diet plans, and offering only pure prescription strength hCG, Diet Doc assures the safest and most successful weight loss experience for each client. Diet Doc takes great pride in offering Americans an extremely safe and effective method of fast weight loss by individually designing hCG diet plans for each patient, only utilizing pure hCG that is manufactured in FDA approved pharmacies in the United States using the highest manufacturing standards.



Prior to committing to a life free of cumbersome, embarrassing and unhealthy excess weight, each patient begins the Diet Doc weight loss journey with an extensive yet simple evaluation, followed by an individual physician consultation. Certified nutritionists work in unison with physicians to custom design hCG diet plans which are specific to each patient's nutritional requirements, as well as compatible to the patient's lifestyle and activity level. hCG is available by prescription only to Diet Doc clients and will be dispensed in regulated doses determined after each patient’s consultation.



When used in conjunction with Diet Doc’s customized diet plans, prescription hCG has the ability to trigger the body to release trapped and stored fat into the bloodstream. This trapped fat is then used by the body as a primary source of energy, producing weight loss while on a low calorie diet. Because prescription hCG naturally suppresses the appetite, as well as prevents muscle loss during dieting, patients experience natural weight loss without abnormal hunger or malnutrition. Patients normally experience fast weight loss in the typically difficult to lose areas of the body such as the hips, thighs, underarms and belly, without significant side effects and normally within the first week of beginning the hCG diet plan.



Diet Doc's staff of dedicated and compassionate fast weight loss experts remains committed to the safe and successful journey of each client, making themselves available 6 days per week for consultation and to lend unlimited support and guidance before, during, and even after the excess weight has dissipated.



hCG, or human gonadotropin, is a hormone that is found in the developing placenta of pregnant women which functions to protect the unborn fetus by mobilizing stored fat and nourishing the fetus should the expectant mother be unable to do so. In the 1950s, Dr. A.T.W. Simeons developed the original hCG diet, combining the hormone with a very restrictive diet plan, which was very successful in providing patients with fast weight loss; however, due to the low caloric intake, patients risked malnutrition. Diet Doc has utilized decades of nutritional science and research to now provide their most innovative approach to safe weight loss, allowing as many as 1250 daily calories without compromising the effectiveness of the hCG diet.



