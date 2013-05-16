Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- Experts agree that losing as little as 10-20 pounds can significantly enhance one’s quality of life. Diet Doc creates fast and safe hCG diet plans for dieters struggling to lose that last 10 pounds to those who need to lose 100 pounds or more. Diet Doc physicians have researched the powerful hCG hormone and have developed the nation’s leading medically supervised, modern day version of the original 1950s hCG diet. Improvements and modifications include increasing the allowable daily caloric intake to more than double that of the original diet, as well as combining only pure prescription strength hCG with personalized diet plans that are rich in essential nutrients and created by certified nutritionists.



In addition to providing each patient customized, tailor made diet plans, Diet Doc also offers delicious proprietary diet foods, as well as specially formulated vitamins, minerals and prescription strength diet aids. Patients can feel confident in the knowledge that all prescription products are manufactured in FDA approved pharmacies in the United States using the highest quality standards. Prescription hCG is refined to a simple glycoprotein and is not synthetic, it is not a metabolic steroid, a new growth hormone or a stimulant.



Diet Doc’s powerful fast weight loss aid, hCG, is available by prescription only with most patients preferring injectable solution due to its ability to target belly fat and more rapidly absorb into the bloodstream. The company’s prescription hCG contains an energizing boost of vitamin B12. Prescription hCG has the ability to naturally stimulate the hypothalamus to trigger and burn "abnormal", or stored fat, for energy. This "abnormal" fat is typically stored in the difficult to lose areas such as thighs, hips, underarms and belly. hCG is also available in prescription strength sublingual tablets, as well as prescription grade oral hCG drops. Regardless of the method of hCG delivery, patients will rapidly shed pounds and inches when following Diet Doc’s simple and fast hCG weight loss plans.



About Diet Doc

Diet Doc offers customized, all-inclusive hCG diet plans, affording all patients the opportunity to enjoy a lifetime free of the burden of unhealthy, cumbersome and embarrassing excess fat. The professional staff is passionate and dedicated to the safe and healthy weight loss experience of each client and work in collaboration from beginning to end. Diet Doc has utilized the latest nutritional science to create hCG diet plans that are rich in essential nutrients, continuing to lead competitors in providing the best weight loss available. Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans offer a safe, effective and sensible weight loss solution without the side effects and potential risks of invasive surgeries. At a fraction of the cost of most other diet plans, the hCG Diet is affordable to almost everyone, nationwide via the Telemedicine system.



