Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- There are many contributors to weight gain and obesity, but forming unhealthy eating habits can cause people in Jackson, Mississippi to steadily gain weight over time and can make losing weight even more difficult in the future. A new study, just reported on by Medical News Today, set out to determine whether there is a connection between stress and unhealthy eating habits and found that people who eat during times of stress typically seek the foods they eat out of habit, regardless of how healthy or unhealthy that food is. While this research may be good news to those who already have well established habits and eat healthy fast food on a regular basis, those struggling with body fat and unhealthy habits may begin seeking out hCG weight loss diets that can help them lose weight fast and reevaluate their eating routines. Fortunately, Diet Doc's hCG weight loss diets have helped thousands of patients all over Jackson, Mississippi not only successfully lose weight fast, but also utilize expert weight management professionals who educate and counsel their clients on proper nutrition and the importance of eating healthy fast foods so that patients create healthy habits and sustain their weight loss over time.



Intrigued by the notion that, during time of stress, people will automatically turn toward high calorie, high fat food, researchers with Empirica Research studied a group of 59 MBA students at the University of California to examine their eating habits while studying for and taking midterm examinations. They found that the subjects’ eating habits did not change in high-pressure situations and those subjects who usually chose healthy fast foods continued reaching for those foods even during periods of stress. Diet Doc understands that changing bad habits and encouraging patients to eat healthy fast food is imperative for successful hCG diets and for reducing or eliminating patients' body fat. To assist patients during this important transformation, Diet Doc incorporates highly trained weight management experts into their diet plans and provides endless education and counseling so patients can learn to make healthy fast food choices.



After completing an extensive online health evaluation, patients will consult with a Diet Doc physician to determine whether they are a good candidate for supervised hCG weight loss diets and to discuss their current body fat content and future weight goals. Diet Doc physicians will review any underlying health issues that could be inhibiting weight loss or causing the patient to increase their body fat content. During this consultation, the patient's prescription enhanced hCG weight loss diet will begin to take shape and the patient will start working with one of Diet Doc's certified nutritionists to design a meal and snack plan that is filled with healthy fast foods and that will help them reduce their body fat content while still feeling full and satisfied.



While many people who are searching for an effective hCG weight loss diet may initially consult with a general care physician, they will quickly learn that working with Diet Doc's team of expert weight management coaches will help them to burn body fat faster and allow them to see results soon after beginning their program. Diet Doc's physicians, nurses, and nutritionists are specially trained in the causes of weight gain, how a patient's body fat responds to losing weight, and the best methods for shedding pounds with healthy and effective medically supervised diet plans. Patients will have unlimited access, six days per week, to the Diet Doc team for support, encouragement and guidance during their weight management journey.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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