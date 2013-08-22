Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- With weight gain and weight-related illnesses on the rise, people all over Los Angeles California are looking for effective diet pills that will allow them to quickly shed excess body fat and eliminate the risk of debilitating disease. Unfortunately, many companies offer diet pills that are developed in pharmacies outside of the United States, where different standards are required and may not be as rigid as in the United States. Diet Doc’s hCG weight loss diets use only the highest quality ingredients in their new specially formulated diet pills and make sure that their products reach the highest quality and safety standards. Diet Doc is committed to offering their clients the best products available to help them quickly shed excess body fat and to keep the weight off for the future.



After completing an extensive health questionnaire online and in the comfort of the patient’s own home, a confidential consultation will be immediately scheduled with a Diet Doc physician. Because Diet Doc understands that some clients may not have the ability to travel to a fast weight loss clinic in Los Angeles, consultations are offered over the phone or face-to-face via Skype at a time that is convenient to the patient. During the consultation, patients will discuss their health and medical history and their goals for reducing body fat with Diet Doc’s new diet pills and medically supervised hCG weight loss diets. The physician will then prescribe the most effective new diet pills and supplements for seamless integration with their hCG weight loss diet to increase the speed that the patient will burn body fat and see results. To make hCG weight loss diets even more convenient to clients in Los Angeles, patients can order their supplements online and have their supply shipped directly to their home following physician consultation.



Among Diet Doc’s most popular supplements are the newly improved Ultra Burn and Slim Down diet pills, each recently revamped and reformulated to increase efficacy. Ultra Burn pills are considered lipotropics, which translates to “fat movers” and, in addition to burning body fat, also contain 1,000 mcg of vitamin B12 to increase and balance low energy levels some patients experience when reducing their caloric intake. The vitamin B12 and small amount of caffeine contained within Ultra Burn pills offer patients comfort while transitioning to a slimmer, healthier figure.



Patients also regularly choose to include Slim Down diet pills as part of their hCG weight loss diets to see increasingly rapid results. Slim Down contains only natural herbal extracts which block sugar absorption and directly suppress the appetite. Because reducing the caloric intake that patients have grown accustomed to is imperative for successful dieting, incorporating an appetite suppressant into an effective hCG weight loss diet can also assists with easier transition to healthier eating habits free from nagging cravings or uncontrollable hunger.



All of the company’s prescription diet pills and supplements are filled with one of their own pharmacies and cannot be purchased through any other program. Each prescription arrives at the patient’s home with a Certificate of Analysis from the United States based, fully licensed pharmacy showing the purity and levels of active ingredients from an independent third party testing laboratory. Patients who follow Diet Doc’s medically supervised hCG weight loss diets and incorporate body fat burning diet pills into their weight management programs can feel confident that they will see fast and effective results without side effects.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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