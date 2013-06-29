Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2013 -- Finding the motivation necessary to lose a few pounds is difficult for many people but finding that motivation to completely change habits and routines and to form a permanent, healthy lifestyle can be even more trying. Diet Doc created their hCG weight loss diets to make losing weight and developing healthy lifestyles faster and easier for their clients. Following initial fat elimination, Diet Doc focuses on helping their clients cultivate the skills and drive necessary to attain a healthy lifestyle complete with educated food choices and meal planning. This uniquely designed protocol for hCG weight loss diets has successfully helped thousands of patients lose weight fast, maintain their weight over time and has made Diet Doc’s hCG weight loss diets the nation’s leader in medically supervised fat elimination programs.



A new study, performed by researchers with Emory University and reported on by Medical News Today, has questioned whether it is possible for health care providers to motivate their patients to lose weight with weight loss diets and improve their lives by adopting a healthy lifestyle. Previous research indicates that changing the diet to incorporate healthy foods and introducing exercise into daily routines are essential for losing weight, but scientists with Emory University were interested in weight loss results from participants that were obese and specifically at risk for weight-related diseases. During their study, researchers reviewed data from 400,000 patients participating in a Veteran’s Affairs obesity program. Their results showed that those participants following a program requiring complete healthy lifestyle changes with exercise and weight loss diets lost more weight than those following more remote and less involved advice about diet changes. When developing weight loss diets for their clients, Diet Doc followed a similar theory to the Emory University Researchers and created programs that focus on complete lifestyle transformations. Diet Doc understands the challenges in completely eliminating unhealthy habits and creating a healthy lifestyle and offers unlimited consultations with specially trained physicians, nurses and certified nutritionists during this important journey.



When choosing a medical care provider to assist and motivate in losing weight safely and effectively, individuals should consider the specific training received by such a provider. Many general care practitioners, while trained in the causes of weight gain, lack specific training for weight loss diets and the most effective methods for losing weight rapidly. Diet Doc specially trains their entire staff on not only the causes of weight gain but also on how the patient’s body responds to hCG diets and the most efficient and safest techniques for losing weight and achieving a healthy lifestyle. Diet Doc’s Physicians, nurses and nutritionists are eager to share their training with each patient to help them create a happy, healthy lifestyle.



Reaching fat loss goals and achieving a healthier lifestyle offers patients unlimited health benefits including a decreased risk for kidney disease, improved heart function and regulated blood pressure. In addition to these health benefits, losing weight will increase self-confidence, improve interpersonal relationships and provide patients with a slimmer, healthier figure.



